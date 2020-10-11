All sections
OpinionNovember 10, 2020

Speak Out 11/10/20

Today we lost Alex Trebek, a man of great character and everything good in the world. He will be greatly missed. I'll take "Beloved Game Show Hosts for $2000," please. Rest In Peace. If President Trump seeks to blame anyone or anything for his shortcomings in the election, he need look no further than the man in his mirror...

Trebek's character

Today we lost Alex Trebek, a man of great character and everything good in the world. He will be greatly missed. I'll take "Beloved Game Show Hosts for $2000," please. Rest In Peace.

Election blame

If President Trump seeks to blame anyone or anything for his shortcomings in the election, he need look no further than the man in his mirror.

Liberals divide

After telling us for four years President Trump colluded with Russia to win the last election, a Democrat made up lie, they refused to work together with the President and Republicans. Now they appear to have stolen this election and now want the Republicans to work with them for the American people. If the past is any indication, their idea of working together is you give me what we want and we will give you nothing. They will divide this country even more than they did when President Obama was in office.

