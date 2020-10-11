Speak Out 11/10/20

Election blame

If President Trump seeks to blame anyone or anything for his shortcomings in the election, he need look no further than the man in his mirror.

Liberals divide

After telling us for four years President Trump colluded with Russia to win the last election, a Democrat made up lie, they refused to work together with the President and Republicans. Now they appear to have stolen this election and now want the Republicans to work with them for the American people. If the past is any indication, their idea of working together is you give me what we want and we will give you nothing. They will divide this country even more than they did when President Obama was in office.