Speak Out 11/1/19

That Kentucky kid from Covington who went to Washington and made himself an Internet sensation is just in it for the money now. With his self-righteous attitude and smug face, he can be a conservative star. And with enough lawyers, he can be the new version of a self-made "man."
More justices to the supreme court? Only if they are conservatives that will uphold the Constitution!
The overblown comment about Trump not informing the Speaker of the House about a military action in a foreign country just shows how gullible his supporters are. Pelosi has proven her ability to keep government secrets throughout a career far longer than Trump will ever have. If the truth were told, they probably didn't tell DJT until it was beyond his ability to tweet it out. He is the biggest source of government leaks today with his loose tongue and treasonous fingers.
