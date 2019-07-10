Speak Out 10/7/19

Way to go downtown Cape Girardeau! The Shipyard Musical Festival was awesome. You should do this more than once a year! The bands were great. The atmosphere was just incredibly fun.
If the best the Republicans can put out there to defend Trump is Rep. Jim Jordan seen screeching at Jake Tapper, they are in trouble. Repeating the same lies at ever-increasing volume does not make them fact. And if Republicans want to make it illegal for private citizens like Hunter Biden to profit off of connections, then start with the Trump children. Ivanka can give back the hundreds of patents the Chinese government has so graciously handed over to her in the last three years.
My greatest respect goes to Judge Michael Gardner for his sentencing of Andrew Nipper. This man committed a horrendous crime and is a threat to society.
CBS news and other reporters, when there is word of our President could be impeached, their response is, “Wow, this is exciting and there is a lot of development in it.” But when there is word of peace in our country and in the entire world, CBS news and reporters response is very little or nothing! Something is very wrong with that!
Shame on the 152 Illinois teachers that have been offered more than a fair deal, and yet continue to walk out of their job. That is not the way I would want to teach my kids. And then for those teachers to say it is best for their community. It is called greedy teachers, teaching the kids there is no consequences to walking out of a job.
It would be very interesting to read another psychiatrist’s evaluation of Dr. Kamath based on Dr. Kamath’s letters to the editor.
Trump is yet again hosting a press conference about health care to push the idea that his administration is actually doing something for seniors and average citizens. But like the executive order about kidney health a few months ago, the “new” Medicare announcement appears to be just some random suggestions and pie-in-the-sky plans that probably won’t be implemented. Having a press conference and signing an executive order is just political posturing without a plan or implementation behind it.
I always enjoy seeing the faces of our local police and fire personnel. But I always notice that we have more “four-legged” officers than minorities, especially for a town our size. Surely something can be done to encourage young people in our community to enter the service. Scholarships to the academies might be a start.
Kudos to K.P.S. Kamath for his editorial page comments concerning the President. Mr. Kamath is a lonely voice of reason concerning the Trumpian world of utter chaos.
President Trump falsely claims the actions of Congress amount to a coup. A coup is defined as “a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.” Impeachment is the process by which a legislative body levels charges against a government official. Impeachment does not in itself remove the official from office.
