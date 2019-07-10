Speak Out 10/7/19

Shipyard success

Way to go downtown Cape Girardeau! The Shipyard Musical Festival was awesome. You should do this more than once a year! The bands were great. The atmosphere was just incredibly fun.

Presidents, children

If the best the Republicans can put out there to defend Trump is Rep. Jim Jordan seen screeching at Jake Tapper, they are in trouble. Repeating the same lies at ever-increasing volume does not make them fact. And if Republicans want to make it illegal for private citizens like Hunter Biden to profit off of connections, then start with the Trump children. Ivanka can give back the hundreds of patents the Chinese government has so graciously handed over to her in the last three years.

Judge Gardner

My greatest respect goes to Judge Michael Gardner for his sentencing of Andrew Nipper. This man committed a horrendous crime and is a threat to society.

CBS news

CBS news and other reporters, when there is word of our President could be impeached, their response is, “Wow, this is exciting and there is a lot of development in it.” But when there is word of peace in our country and in the entire world, CBS news and reporters response is very little or nothing! Something is very wrong with that!

Illinois teachers’ strike

Shame on the 152 Illinois teachers that have been offered more than a fair deal, and yet continue to walk out of their job. That is not the way I would want to teach my kids. And then for those teachers to say it is best for their community. It is called greedy teachers, teaching the kids there is no consequences to walking out of a job.