Speak Out 10/5/20

Regarding higher priced pool at Jefferson School area: The rainy day fund is not for “calculated risks.” This is speculative risk. Cape Girardeau is not big enough for this speculative risk. City is currently well balanced by business sector, but does not have second- or third-string players if one of our main businesses goes down. Our tax base would drop, and this added pool debt interest could bankrupt the city. I understand Mr. (Neil) Glass is young and aggressive, maybe with his own money, not with Cape Girardeau taxpayers’ money.
Watching Cape Girardeau public school superintendent Glass raise the cost of construction figures before construction even begins says there is a very strong indication that he will raise the cost again substantially halfway through the project. So Cape Girardeau will have to make a decision then: borrow the money (sell more bond) or raise taxes or some of both to finish the project, or leave it to rot. Or does Cape Girardeau want to stop this project now?
The loss of Breonna Taylor’s life was a tragedy, but the shooting of the two police officers in Louisville was an attempt at murder and should be charged with the strictest penalties.
Why does Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the rest of the left hate this country so much? They talk about their religion so much, yet never follow it. Until all lives matter, including those snuffed out by abortion, the BLM movement is a farce.
I see Democrats in the House have introduced legislation setting term limits for Supreme Court Justices. I 100% support this as long as it also sets term limits for representative and senators. But as always, their laws apply to everyone else. Not them!