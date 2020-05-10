Speak Out 10/5/20

Pool risk

Regarding higher priced pool at Jefferson School area: The rainy day fund is not for “calculated risks.” This is speculative risk. Cape Girardeau is not big enough for this speculative risk. City is currently well balanced by business sector, but does not have second- or third-string players if one of our main businesses goes down. Our tax base would drop, and this added pool debt interest could bankrupt the city. I understand Mr. (Neil) Glass is young and aggressive, maybe with his own money, not with Cape Girardeau taxpayers’ money.

Raise cost again?

Watching Cape Girardeau public school superintendent Glass raise the cost of construction figures before construction even begins says there is a very strong indication that he will raise the cost again substantially halfway through the project. So Cape Girardeau will have to make a decision then: borrow the money (sell more bond) or raise taxes or some of both to finish the project, or leave it to rot. Or does Cape Girardeau want to stop this project now?