Speak Out 10/4/17

Ross column

I encourage everyone to read the wonderful article located on today's (Oct. 3rd) Opinion page of the Southeast Missourian. Writer Adrienne Ross sums up the reason "I stand because I don't have to." Her words show us why we stand united, tall and proud of our USA with all it's diversity. Thank you Adrienne Ross.

Fair RV

I wonder why after the fair leaves town that several RV trailers stay in the playground park for an extended amount of weeks. I would think that after the fair, the park should be returned to normal use since the park belongs to the taxpayers of the city of Cape. I don't understand why these fair workers are allowed to stay for so long.