OpinionOctober 2, 2021

Speak Out 10-3-21

The USA has a serious problem. Congress is a reflection of the USA, which everyone understands. The problem is Congress has the USA paying double for spending programs. For example, the current $3.5 trillion economic and social programs proposed by President Biden has huge tax increases proposed.

Spending problem

The USA has a serious problem. Congress is a reflection of the USA, which everyone understands. The problem is Congress has the USA paying double for spending programs. For example, the current $3.5 trillion economic and social programs proposed by President Biden has huge tax increases proposed. So this will have the USA paying $3.5 trillion for the programs and also paying for the increased taxes "to pay for the spending" which is the double whammy. And everyone wonders why the USA has a $30 trillion dollar national debt. This is why.

Afghanistan politics

Most of y'all didn't care one bit about Afghanistan until it suddenly fit your political narrative. If you're that opportunistic then you're just as sad as our politicians.

Speak Out
