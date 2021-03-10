Speak Out 10-3-21

Spending problem

The USA has a serious problem. Congress is a reflection of the USA, which everyone understands. The problem is Congress has the USA paying double for spending programs. For example, the current $3.5 trillion economic and social programs proposed by President Biden has huge tax increases proposed. So this will have the USA paying $3.5 trillion for the programs and also paying for the increased taxes "to pay for the spending" which is the double whammy. And everyone wonders why the USA has a $30 trillion dollar national debt. This is why.