Speak Out 10/3/17

Taxes, parents

Just heard that our public schools are now paying (actually we taxpayers) are paying for ACT tests. Schools claims they need more money? We are already feeding breakfast and lunch maybe even dinner some places. What will be next? Pay for gas in the students' vehicles? Parents need to take more pride in raising kids. Not have taxpayers doing the majority of it for them. Some parents need to sacrifice the alcohol and cigarettes and pay for their kids' ACT test or maybe even cook their kid a breakfast. Then at graduation that kid can say thanks to their parents, not to the taxpayers for their education.

Volleyball

I would like to comment on your reporting of girls volleyball games. My granddaughter plays volleyball. I get so aggravated that you only mention the winning team, and the losing team does not get a mention. These girls have played their hearts out, but unless they win, they do not get a mention! Some of them have made good score for their team even if they lost, but you act like they don't even exist! Thank you.

Park project

Good win-win for the parks in south Cape and downtown Cape. It is a great boon to all of the great things going on in the efforts to make Cape the best city in Missouri. Remember the beautiful south side softball field of long ago -- which brought in teams from all over the state. It featured the best fast-pitch team (the Howard Swans Jets). Bet you forgot that field in Cape.