Speak Out 10/3/17

The SEMO District Fair was an excellent experience for my young daughter and me until it became a semi-traumatic experience for her. The tractor pull noises were terrible and the black smoke rising up was way over the top and I'm sure not good for the environment. I could hear the noises from my home miles away until at least 11 pm. Closing night should be fun for the entire family and a healthy affair. Not air and noise pollution.
President Trump's comment encouraging NFL owners to fire NFL players who don't stand for the National Anthem set off a firestorm. I have no doubt that was what he intended. It's right out of Steve Bannon's and Lenin's playbook. In order for a revolution to succeed, it must be permanent.
Just heard that our public schools are now paying (actually we taxpayers) are paying for ACT tests. Schools claims they need more money? We are already feeding breakfast and lunch maybe even dinner some places. What will be next? Pay for gas in the students' vehicles? Parents need to take more pride in raising kids. Not have taxpayers doing the majority of it for them. Some parents need to sacrifice the alcohol and cigarettes and pay for their kids' ACT test or maybe even cook their kid a breakfast. Then at graduation that kid can say thanks to their parents, not to the taxpayers for their education.
I would like to comment on your reporting of girls volleyball games. My granddaughter plays volleyball. I get so aggravated that you only mention the winning team, and the losing team does not get a mention. These girls have played their hearts out, but unless they win, they do not get a mention! Some of them have made good score for their team even if they lost, but you act like they don't even exist! Thank you.
Good win-win for the parks in south Cape and downtown Cape. It is a great boon to all of the great things going on in the efforts to make Cape the best city in Missouri. Remember the beautiful south side softball field of long ago -- which brought in teams from all over the state. It featured the best fast-pitch team (the Howard Swans Jets). Bet you forgot that field in Cape.
