OpinionOctober 29, 2018

Speak Out 10/29/18

Congratulations Coach Tuke and all the SEMO players. You dominated the fourth-ranked team in the nation. Keep it up and good luck. We're praying for you. A lot of Republican and Democratic leaders are lining up behind the gas tax increase. That takes political courage especially in this state.

Go Redhawks

Congratulations Coach Tuke and all the SEMO players. You dominated the fourth-ranked team in the nation. Keep it up and good luck. We're praying for you.

Gas tax

A lot of Republican and Democratic leaders are lining up behind the gas tax increase. That takes political courage especially in this state. But I understand why. The roads need it. If Missouri infrastructure gets worse, we'll fall farther behind in jobs and driving will become even more dangerous. That would be worse than supporting and paying for a small gas tax increase.

Fashion fundraiser

The VintageNOW fashion show blew me away. Wow, just wow! Thanks to the people who organized it. Has anything to raise money for such a good cause been so much fun?

