Speak Out 10/28/20

The public education system has many problems, even in Cape Girardeau. But with Covid-19, Central High school went to block scheduling this year. This allows students to focus on four or five classes a quarter. I have grandchildren that attend Central. They are actually working to their potential. They seem excited about learning. They say they have less stress, and the smiles on their faces when they show me a test score says it all. I know that this is just the first quarter, but I know that with success they will work harder to be more successful. I hope the school board will consider making this permanent.
Donald Trump has no coherent message or plan for a second term. All he has is anger and rage, a couple of lunatic conspiracy theories and an obsession with Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden. No plan for the coronavirus, no plan recovering the economy and no idea what he's doing at all. Not a great reason for reelection.
The St. Louis Cardinals have recently said that they will cut payroll this year. The $184 million they paid this year is too much for the players that were on the roster, and I agree, the problem is they overpaid too many average players while not offering enough money to sign a great player in his prime. They have done this for many years and now they have a team of overpaid players on the downside of their careers. It's time to get a different upper management team.
Voting yes on 3 ensures continued isolation of rural communities. The majority of state funds are going to urban areas and rural areas get the crumbs. Voting No will allow a professional demographer to meld rural and urban areas to more fairly divide state money. Progress is sometimes painted as painful but in this case rural areas have a chance to catch up with urban areas in technology. Let's not go backward rural communities. Vote No on 3 and join the modern world.
We have heard about a woman's choice to do what they want with their own bodies. They have always had choices. There are many types of birth control that are quite effective, and of course there is abstinence. With abortion we may have lost people who could have done great things, like cure cancer or possibly a cure of Covid-19. We will never know. Liberals like to say Black Lives Matter. While there is a large percentage of Black lives aborted, don't these lives matter.
Money put into housing is money not invested in entrepreneurial efforts, business development and education of all types for future growth. TV shows have convinced us that overinflated housing is mandatory for a happy social life. Historically, housing has never been considered an "investment" until the advent of HGTV. The younger generation should use their buying power to keep housing prices lower so they don't have to work their lives away just to pay for a house and health insurance.
Please wear your seat belts. It can mean a big difference in quality of life after a bad accident. Prayers for anyone going through recovery from car wrecks.
