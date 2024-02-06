Speak Out 10/28/20

Education success

The public education system has many problems, even in Cape Girardeau. But with Covid-19, Central High school went to block scheduling this year. This allows students to focus on four or five classes a quarter. I have grandchildren that attend Central. They are actually working to their potential. They seem excited about learning. They say they have less stress, and the smiles on their faces when they show me a test score says it all. I know that this is just the first quarter, but I know that with success they will work harder to be more successful. I hope the school board will consider making this permanent.

Trump message

Donald Trump has no coherent message or plan for a second term. All he has is anger and rage, a couple of lunatic conspiracy theories and an obsession with Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden. No plan for the coronavirus, no plan recovering the economy and no idea what he's doing at all. Not a great reason for reelection.

Cardinals management

The St. Louis Cardinals have recently said that they will cut payroll this year. The $184 million they paid this year is too much for the players that were on the roster, and I agree, the problem is they overpaid too many average players while not offering enough money to sign a great player in his prime. They have done this for many years and now they have a team of overpaid players on the downside of their careers. It's time to get a different upper management team.