All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionOctober 26, 2018

Speak out 10/26/18

Is there only 1 crappie in Lake Girardeau? Thanks for displaying the pictures of our brave police force and fire fighters. I believe a recruiting effort for minority employees must be implemented in both departments. One minority employee in the entire police force and fire department is unacceptable...

Crappie count

Is there only 1 crappie in Lake Girardeau?

Need minorities

Thanks for displaying the pictures of our brave police force and fire fighters. I believe a recruiting effort for minority employees must be implemented in both departments. One minority employee in the entire police force and fire department is unacceptable.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Investigating waste

When is the Mueller investigation going to end? $20 million wasted because the Democrats insist Russia caused the 2016 election results. They had no influence whatsoever. The American people are smarter than that. I take this as a personal insult and as a insult to all Americans.

Prince Charming

Just when you think the political correct crowd can't get any more deranged, I see this Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna in Disney's hit animated film "Frozen," is very upset because Prince Charming kisses the princess while she sleeps. Without her consent. And then the wicked witch gives her a poison apple. Gasp. She says this sends a very disturbing message to her two young daughters. Are these people for real? The simple answer for her is don't read your daughters fairy tales! But that's not good enough for this crowd as she will most likely try to get this book banned and the movie altered.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything ...
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy