Speak out 10/26/18

Investigating waste

When is the Mueller investigation going to end? $20 million wasted because the Democrats insist Russia caused the 2016 election results. They had no influence whatsoever. The American people are smarter than that. I take this as a personal insult and as a insult to all Americans.

Prince Charming

Just when you think the political correct crowd can't get any more deranged, I see this Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna in Disney's hit animated film "Frozen," is very upset because Prince Charming kisses the princess while she sleeps. Without her consent. And then the wicked witch gives her a poison apple. Gasp. She says this sends a very disturbing message to her two young daughters. Are these people for real? The simple answer for her is don't read your daughters fairy tales! But that's not good enough for this crowd as she will most likely try to get this book banned and the movie altered.