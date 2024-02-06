All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionOctober 25, 2021
Speak Out 10-25-21
Do you believe it is reasonable for an individual who purchases personal items online to be charged sales tax? If you do, whether you realize it or not, you agree with the concept of the use tax since this tax only applies to online purchases of personal items. Please vote yes on Nov. 2 to support city personnel, facilities, programs and services...

Support use tax

Do you believe it is reasonable for an individual who purchases personal items online to be charged sales tax? If you do, whether you realize it or not, you agree with the concept of the use tax since this tax only applies to online purchases of personal items. Please vote yes on Nov. 2 to support city personnel, facilities, programs and services.

Wear mask

With the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell it becomes even more important for everyone to be masked and vaccinated. He was fully vaccinated but had a form of cancer that drastically lowered his immune system. All the anti-maskers and anti-vaxx people should make a note of this. Your expressions of personal freedoms may end up killing someone.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Housing costs

Small town Missouri will continue to lose population if the price of housing continues at this rate. A house in Chaffee that sold for $90,000 less than 10 years ago should not be sold today for 156% of that when wages will never keep pace with that. It is unsustainable and fueled only by greed and pricing based more on HGTV than the reality of living in the Midwest.

Use tax

The Jackson mayor and Chamber of Commerce claim the proposed use tax would be used to build better facilities to attract sports tournaments. Maybe they're right, but you're asking me to pay a new tax that's really only going to benefit a couple hotels and restaurants. Sorry, but that's not reason enough to give the city more of my money. I'm voting no.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 26
Prayer 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trum...
OpinionSep. 26
Speak Out 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Prayer 9-23-24
OpinionSep. 23
Prayer 9-23-24
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
OpinionSep. 21
Parker: An important new book about Reagan and the Presidency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy