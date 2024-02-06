Speak Out 10-25-21

Support use tax

Do you believe it is reasonable for an individual who purchases personal items online to be charged sales tax? If you do, whether you realize it or not, you agree with the concept of the use tax since this tax only applies to online purchases of personal items. Please vote yes on Nov. 2 to support city personnel, facilities, programs and services.

Wear mask

With the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell it becomes even more important for everyone to be masked and vaccinated. He was fully vaccinated but had a form of cancer that drastically lowered his immune system. All the anti-maskers and anti-vaxx people should make a note of this. Your expressions of personal freedoms may end up killing someone.