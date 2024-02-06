Speak Out 10-25-21

Do you believe it is reasonable for an individual who purchases personal items online to be charged sales tax? If you do, whether you realize it or not, you agree with the concept of the use tax since this tax only applies to online purchases of personal items. Please vote yes on Nov. 2 to support city personnel, facilities, programs and services.
With the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell it becomes even more important for everyone to be masked and vaccinated. He was fully vaccinated but had a form of cancer that drastically lowered his immune system. All the anti-maskers and anti-vaxx people should make a note of this. Your expressions of personal freedoms may end up killing someone.
Small town Missouri will continue to lose population if the price of housing continues at this rate. A house in Chaffee that sold for $90,000 less than 10 years ago should not be sold today for 156% of that when wages will never keep pace with that. It is unsustainable and fueled only by greed and pricing based more on HGTV than the reality of living in the Midwest.
The Jackson mayor and Chamber of Commerce claim the proposed use tax would be used to build better facilities to attract sports tournaments. Maybe they're right, but you're asking me to pay a new tax that's really only going to benefit a couple hotels and restaurants. Sorry, but that's not reason enough to give the city more of my money. I'm voting no.