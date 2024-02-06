Speak Out 10/22/19

I see that the south side of Cape is going to get another clean-up, which is great. Can Ward 2 on Cape's North East side get a clean-up also? We have overgrown properties and street and alley right-of-ways. Also the curbs and edges of streets are full of trash, debris and growing weeds. Some sidewalks need repair and/or completed. Where is our elected representative when we need them?
I want to get a loan to build a swimming pool. I don't have any idea how much it's going to cost. I don't even really know what kind of pool I want. But I know I need some money to build it. Make sense? No, it doesn't, but it does to the City of Cape and the School District.
I encourage our local law enforcement to use your turn signals, come to a complete stop, and obey all traffic laws when not responding to an emergency. We are all thankful for what you do each and every day, and we want you to set a good example for other drivers.
As the Democrats' list of faux outrage grows, we can now add Syria and the Kurds. Of course, Dems used to be against war and wanted troops home, but that was before Trump. And Dems obviously don't understand what it's like to fight in a place where there's no strategic nor operational objective.
