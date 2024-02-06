Speak Out 10/22/19

Ward cleanup

I see that the south side of Cape is going to get another clean-up, which is great. Can Ward 2 on Cape's North East side get a clean-up also? We have overgrown properties and street and alley right-of-ways. Also the curbs and edges of streets are full of trash, debris and growing weeds. Some sidewalks need repair and/or completed. Where is our elected representative when we need them?

Pool funding

I want to get a loan to build a swimming pool. I don't have any idea how much it's going to cost. I don't even really know what kind of pool I want. But I know I need some money to build it. Make sense? No, it doesn't, but it does to the City of Cape and the School District.