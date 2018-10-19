Speak Out 10/19/18

I had already decided to do something I have never done before and that is to vote a straight Republican ticket in the upcoming election. I have always voted for the "person" but when you have a party that is filled with so much hate, I have to assume that anyone running as a Democrat shares in their hateful thoughts and actions. I was surprised the other night when my wife said she was voting a straight Republican ticket this year for about the same reason. The Democrats have shot themselves in the foot so many times lately, they are their own worst enemy! They are sinking their own ship.
That $300,000 bathroom in the Jackson park is really special. I mean, it's just a bathroom and it's ugly, but there's something really special about it.
I write this with total embarrassment and sadness that more and more Democratic leaders are encouraging violence against anyone that opposes their agenda. The big money is funding it such as George Soros and other billionaires that think their bully and mob tactics will get "their" ideas adopted by society. There needs to be very stiff penalties by our government and police in order to send a very clear message that mob rule will not prevail.
Trillion-dollar deficits and elected officials are doing nothing but adding to the wealthy's bottom line! The cost of health care, medicine and housing is going up and up, but the administration and Congress says "We can't bother with that now, we have to win an election."
Democrats are once again displaying their faux outrage that the President attended a campaign rally while a natural disaster occurred. Democrats might be unable to do two things at once, but our President can. MAGA.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.