Speak Out 10/19/18

Sinking ship

I had already decided to do something I have never done before and that is to vote a straight Republican ticket in the upcoming election. I have always voted for the "person" but when you have a party that is filled with so much hate, I have to assume that anyone running as a Democrat shares in their hateful thoughts and actions. I was surprised the other night when my wife said she was voting a straight Republican ticket this year for about the same reason. The Democrats have shot themselves in the foot so many times lately, they are their own worst enemy! They are sinking their own ship.

Special bathroom

That $300,000 bathroom in the Jackson park is really special. I mean, it's just a bathroom and it's ugly, but there's something really special about it.