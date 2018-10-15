All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 15, 2018

Speak Out 10/15/18

Is there any chance that Cape County could get the Iron Mountain R.R. right of way for a rails-to-trails hiking and biking trail. So Hillary says ï¿½you canï¿½t be civil with a political party (Republican) that wants to destroy what you stand for.ï¿½ Wow, how divisive is that? Hillary is the gift that keeps on giving to the Republicans. Keep talking, Hillary!...

County trail

Is there any chance that Cape County could get the Iron Mountain R.R. right of way for a rails-to-trails hiking and biking trail.

Keep talking

So Hillary says ï¿½you canï¿½t be civil with a political party (Republican) that wants to destroy what you stand for.ï¿½ Wow, how divisive is that? Hillary is the gift that keeps on giving to the Republicans. Keep talking, Hillary!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

No merger

When I read that the hospitals would merge some services, I was excited. The duplication of services costs a great deal to consumers and hospitals! But alas, I was sadly mistaken ï¿½ the deal is off. No wonder our medical costs are so high in this area.

Evening noise

Mystery solved! The last several nights we would hear this pulsating deep bass grumbling noise even inside the house with windows closed. I would hear it while watching TV. It would wake me up. Is it a rock band or a car with loud music roaming the streets? No, itï¿½s three asphalt roller machines at work five miles away on Kingshighway. They must have rocks in the rollers instead of water. Itï¿½s unbelievable the noise reaches this far away.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 15
Prayer 11-15-24
OpinionNov. 15
Patel: End of the nutball era
OpinionNov. 14
Goldberg: Victorious Republicans are once again falling for ...
OpinionNov. 14
Our Opinion: SEMO Redhawks aim for FCS playoff hosting as th...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: The case for mass deportations
OpinionNov. 14
York: The case for mass deportations
Prayer 11-14-24
OpinionNov. 14
Prayer 11-14-24
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 13
Speak Out: Voters share opinions on water vote, plus thoughts on Trump cabinet nominations
Lopez: That's the power of love
OpinionNov. 13
Lopez: That's the power of love
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
OpinionNov. 13
Our Opinion: Election season has come and gone (almost); congratulations are in order
Prayer 11-13-24
OpinionNov. 13
Prayer 11-13-24
Smith: The dawn of a new era
OpinionNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
OpinionNov. 12
Speak Out: Thoughts on why Cape's water vote failed and what to do next
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy