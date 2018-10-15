Speak Out 10/15/18

No merger

When I read that the hospitals would merge some services, I was excited. The duplication of services costs a great deal to consumers and hospitals! But alas, I was sadly mistaken ï¿½ the deal is off. No wonder our medical costs are so high in this area.

Evening noise

Mystery solved! The last several nights we would hear this pulsating deep bass grumbling noise even inside the house with windows closed. I would hear it while watching TV. It would wake me up. Is it a rock band or a car with loud music roaming the streets? No, itï¿½s three asphalt roller machines at work five miles away on Kingshighway. They must have rocks in the rollers instead of water. Itï¿½s unbelievable the noise reaches this far away.