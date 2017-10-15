Speak Out 10-15-17

Sidewalk spend

Traffic in Jackson was snarled for months while expensive sidewalks no one uses were constructed on Jackson Boulevard. Now a new project has been approved to build new ones to a ballfield. What is going on here?

Obama words

We watched for eight years as Obama worked at dividing this country and fan the flames to set back race relations ... something that had gotten better before he took office. Now the former first lady, Michelle Obama, said that many people “don’t trust politics” because the Republican Party is “all men, all white.” It is obvious that this couple is not trying to unify, but divide. So I assume she likes the hate and filth that comes out of people like Maxine Waters, Al Sharpton and others that speak derogatorily of President Trump. That says volumes about the agenda of this former couple. What a sad message for her to deliver when this country needs to come together instead of being split apart further.

Jackson football

Our family was at the Cape/Jackson football game this year. The opening ceremony for the national anthem is one that the NFL should take note. The Jackson football players came out of their tunnel two-by-two with a veteran, military personnel, police officer, sheriff, or Missouri state trooper linking arms to walk out on that field and stand for our anthem was something to see. But where was the Cape Central football team? In the locker room, really? Is that what Cape Central school is teaching our athletes. Then you are no better than the NFL and shame on you. Hats off to Jackson! Congratulations on the game, and you made us proud.