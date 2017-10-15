Speak Out 10-15-17

Traffic in Jackson was snarled for months while expensive sidewalks no one uses were constructed on Jackson Boulevard. Now a new project has been approved to build new ones to a ballfield. What is going on here?
We watched for eight years as Obama worked at dividing this country and fan the flames to set back race relations ... something that had gotten better before he took office. Now the former first lady, Michelle Obama, said that many people “don’t trust politics” because the Republican Party is “all men, all white.” It is obvious that this couple is not trying to unify, but divide. So I assume she likes the hate and filth that comes out of people like Maxine Waters, Al Sharpton and others that speak derogatorily of President Trump. That says volumes about the agenda of this former couple. What a sad message for her to deliver when this country needs to come together instead of being split apart further.
Our family was at the Cape/Jackson football game this year. The opening ceremony for the national anthem is one that the NFL should take note. The Jackson football players came out of their tunnel two-by-two with a veteran, military personnel, police officer, sheriff, or Missouri state trooper linking arms to walk out on that field and stand for our anthem was something to see. But where was the Cape Central football team? In the locker room, really? Is that what Cape Central school is teaching our athletes. Then you are no better than the NFL and shame on you. Hats off to Jackson! Congratulations on the game, and you made us proud.
For a newspaper competition judge to say that a photo by Laura Simon should be sold as a work of art speaks volumes about the artistry of her ability. It is amazing how over the years she has consistently had the gift for taking photographs which always get it just right.
That guy who is trying to wrest still more money from the taxpayers of Cape for some old property has already received way more than he should have. If any money is spent, it should be by him, for the purpose of reimbursing the hard-working taxpayers of Cape for all legal costs and for wasting our city's time with his never ending gimme, gimme, gimme more, more, more money malarkey.
It was great that the Nina and Pinta were tied up at the Cape waterfront for so long. This gave many of us a close-up glimpse at an important part of American history. Sadly, the city of Cape Girardeau has not made the area where the ships were tied up accessible to those with physical limitations. With the help of a companion and my cane, I was able to board the ships, but it was very difficult. The city could make the waterfront into a still greater asset by constructing a ramp that provided a safe route to water’s edge.
