Speak Out 1/8/21

The GOP will now be known as the anti-democracy authoritarian party now that Trump incited his base to storm the Capitol building. Republicans sat on their hands and held their tongues for the past year while Trump spiraled down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and delusional dreams of an election victory. They allowed him to act like a banana republic tinpot dictator and did nothing to stop him.
I wonder what our world would be like if adults stopped buying $60,000 cars and instead spent that money on safe cars for our kids? What could we fix in our public schools if we stopped spending a million dollars on turf sports fields? How many meals could we buy for a struggling family instead of wearing a $1,000 watch or necklace? I hope 2021 brings us improved priorities.
Someone please explain to me why Josh Hawley continued to object to the electoral vote count after the criminal mob that Trump incited stormed the Capitol building? This is reckless, self-serving behavior that's embarrassing to the GOP and Missouri.
It's time for the Trump Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, once and for all.
Rep. Cleaver, a Democrat, recently gave the prayer at the House of Representatives and closed the prayer with these words -- Amen and a-women. I don't know if this was a stupid joke or if this guy is so dumb he does not know what the word "amen" means, but it does not refer to a man, but rather means "Let it be so." These are the kind of people we elect to Congress.