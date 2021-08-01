Speak Out 1/8/21

Republicans failed with Trump

The GOP will now be known as the anti-democracy authoritarian party now that Trump incited his base to storm the Capitol building. Republicans sat on their hands and held their tongues for the past year while Trump spiraled down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and delusional dreams of an election victory. They allowed him to act like a banana republic tinpot dictator and did nothing to stop him.

Life priorities

I wonder what our world would be like if adults stopped buying $60,000 cars and instead spent that money on safe cars for our kids? What could we fix in our public schools if we stopped spending a million dollars on turf sports fields? How many meals could we buy for a struggling family instead of wearing a $1,000 watch or necklace? I hope 2021 brings us improved priorities.