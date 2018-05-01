Speak Out 1/5/18

I am amazed at the number of people who donÂ¹t understand that the tax cuts, including the near doubling of the standard deduction, are going to help the economy in general and help them in particular. Apparently these misinformed folks continue to get their news from scholars like Madonna and Miley Cyrus.
An online opinion piece recently suggested that Twitter be made off limits to all world leaders. I was pondering that piece when I heard about President Trump's flippant, stunning, mine-is-bigger-than-yours tweet to Kim Jong Un. After hearing that, I face-palmed and pondered no more.
Anyone who opposes Rep. Kathy Swan's clarion call for a constitutional amendment prohibiting appointees to state commissions from voting until confirmed by the senate is an anti-democratic, authoritarian tyrannical toady for MO Governor Eric Greitens'' malicious agenda.
Pope Francis continues to preach about helping the immigrants. This is a good thing and we should. But what we need to do is take about 100,000 immigrants, deliver them to Vatican City and say, "Pope Francis, you talk the talk, now walk the walk."
