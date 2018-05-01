Speak Out 1/5/18

Tax cuts

I am amazed at the number of people who donÂ¹t understand that the tax cuts, including the near doubling of the standard deduction, are going to help the economy in general and help them in particular. Apparently these misinformed folks continue to get their news from scholars like Madonna and Miley Cyrus.

Twitter

An online opinion piece recently suggested that Twitter be made off limits to all world leaders. I was pondering that piece when I heard about President Trump's flippant, stunning, mine-is-bigger-than-yours tweet to Kim Jong Un. After hearing that, I face-palmed and pondered no more.