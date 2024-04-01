All sections
January 4, 2024

Speak Out 1-4-24

When Republicans want to defend Trump for his election interference and coup attempt, they always go to Hillary Clinton's claim that Russia interfered with the 2016 election even though she conceded the race. They also go back to Al Gore's refusal to concede his election to George W. ...

GOP's comparisons

When Republicans want to defend Trump for his election interference and coup attempt, they always go to Hillary Clinton's claim that Russia interfered with the 2016 election even though she conceded the race. They also go back to Al Gore's refusal to concede his election to George W. Bush. Problem is, neither one of them tried to overturn the results of the election, neither one riled up a crowd to attack the Capitol and Al Gore actually certified the election for Bush's victory. Can the same be said for Trump?

Phone policy

Concerning the cellphone policy at Central, there has been a perfectly good cellphone policy on the books for about 10 years. The high school refused to enforce it. Of course, if parents complained about the consequences of that policy (holding cellphones for five days after two to three violations), the superintendent didn't enforce it either, returning phones to students who repeatedly violated the policy.

The best way to curb bad behavior is having clear consequences and being consistent in enforcement. It's amazing how soon students and parents will get the message that you're serious about the behavior.

Trump on ballot

I did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020 and will not if he's the Republican candidate in 2024. If he is qualified to be on a state ballot, then I think he should be allowed, despite the fact I find him a totally repulsive, dangerous and ignorant individual.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

