OpinionJanuary 30, 2018

Speak Out 1/30/17

Missouri's Constitution requires that funding public education is the No. 1 state government priority. Governor Greitens' proposed budget seems to indicate that he considers it to be the lowest priority. Missouri already ranks in the lower half (32nd) of state rankings related to overall quality education. Are we striving to become number 50?

Education funds

Missouri's Constitution requires that funding public education is the No. 1 state government priority. Governor Greitens' proposed budget seems to indicate that he considers it to be the lowest priority. Missouri already ranks in the lower half (32nd) of state rankings related to overall quality education. Are we striving to become number 50?

College cuts

I'm confused. We want more high paying and high tech jobs in Missouri, but we want to cut funding for state colleges. Seems to me that colleges are the places that make those things happen. Can you really have both cuts and increased highly trained labor pool? I don't believe everyone should go to college, but it seems our governor wants it to be a high priced elitist experience.

Super Bowl

What a sad group the NFL is it will not let an ad air because it doesn't want to offend players that don't have a problem taking millions in pay, but want to use their job to promote individual agendas. We always get together with friends to watch mainly the commercials during the Super Bowl but not this year. We will instead have a "Board Game" night. This may become an annual thing.

Speak Out
