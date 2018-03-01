Speak Out 1/3/18

No trust

I have more than 100 percent trust in the FBI and the CIA. Zero percent trust in this so-called president and Republican legislators. If not less.

Kudos to Rust

Kudos to Jon Rust for calling out President Trump on his despicable character. Like Rust, I share the Founding Fatherï¿½s belief that the character of the president is of immeasurable importance in serving as a leader and a role model. President Trumpï¿½s character is so coarse, vile, and vulgar it will take a lot of time for our nation to recover from this blot on our nationï¿½s image, both at home and around the world. But, the American people are resilient and recover we will.

Education rewards

I have always found it interesting that in education, the further one removes himself or herself from actual contact with the students, the greater the financial rewards.