All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJanuary 3, 2018

Speak Out 1/3/18

Hurry up 2020, America needs a legitimately elected president. Something this country has not had since 2016. Thank you, Russia. ...

Thank Russia

Hurry up 2020, America needs a legitimately elected president. Something this country has not had since 2016. Thank you, Russia.

Airport cost

I do not support subsidized air travel. I thought the subsidy would apply to the nearest major airport, not Chicago.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

No trust

I have more than 100 percent trust in the FBI and the CIA. Zero percent trust in this so-called president and Republican legislators. If not less.

Kudos to Rust

Kudos to Jon Rust for calling out President Trump on his despicable character. Like Rust, I share the Founding Fatherï¿½s belief that the character of the president is of immeasurable importance in serving as a leader and a role model. President Trumpï¿½s character is so coarse, vile, and vulgar it will take a lot of time for our nation to recover from this blot on our nationï¿½s image, both at home and around the world. But, the American people are resilient and recover we will.

Education rewards

I have always found it interesting that in education, the further one removes himself or herself from actual contact with the students, the greater the financial rewards.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 6
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionNov. 6
Prayer 11-6-24
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Pershard Owens getting the most out of his tale...
OpinionNov. 5
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on time change, gun laws, ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
OpinionNov. 5
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's future
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
OpinionNov. 5
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
Lopez: Think beyond politics
OpinionNov. 5
Lopez: Think beyond politics
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
OpinionNov. 5
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
OpinionNov. 5
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we care?
Prayer 11-5-24
OpinionNov. 5
Prayer 11-5-24
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
OpinionNov. 4
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
OpinionNov. 4
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy