OpinionJanuary 27, 2024

Speak Out 1-28-24

COVID vaccine

I was glad to learn that 58% of my fellow Veterans have received their annual COVID vaccinations over the last two years. Of course, the number of vaccinated Veterans is actually higher than that since others received their shots through private health care providers. Hoorah!

Subpoena

Peter Navarro, a Trump flunky, thought he was above the law but his sentencing judge reminded him that he was not a victim of political persecution but was convicted because he failed to answer a lawful subpoena issued from a congressional committee. No one, not even someone who feels the law doesn't apply to them can refuse to respond to a request for testimony. Up next, Steve Bannon who's been convicted but is set to have his appeal heard by a judge. That outcome is going to be a no-brainer.

Speak Out
