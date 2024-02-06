Speak Out 1-28-24

Subpoena

Peter Navarro, a Trump flunky, thought he was above the law but his sentencing judge reminded him that he was not a victim of political persecution but was convicted because he failed to answer a lawful subpoena issued from a congressional committee. No one, not even someone who feels the law doesn't apply to them can refuse to respond to a request for testimony. Up next, Steve Bannon who's been convicted but is set to have his appeal heard by a judge. That outcome is going to be a no-brainer.