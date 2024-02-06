Speak Out 1-28-22

Trump vs. Biden

To the person that wrote into speak out that they would rather have two terms of Joe Biden than one more day of Trump, I say it is misinformed people like you that give us inept and incompetent leaders. Leading a country, state, etc. is not a popularity contest, it's about leadership and implementing policies that are good for the people they represent. Love Trump or hate him, he did just that. Biden on the other hand is doing just the opposite.

Computer dependent

Recently I have been to local businesses, one a restaurant and one a retail business, and their computer systems were down so they were turning away business. This made me think to myself how did we do business before computers? Do businesses not have backup plans when this occurs? I remember a time when we took orders at restaurants by hand? At retail stores we used cash registers, basically a calculator to get a total amount purchased. Tax can be figured on a calculator, too, with hand written receipts. If our grid is ever attacked and systems are down for months our businesses will go bankrupt because of poor planning. We need a backup plan, and our people, especially our young people, need to be trained to do things manually.

Mask mandates

The governor in his speech bragged about how he saved lives in Missouri without mask mandates. The fact of the matter is St. Louis and Kansas City, two crowded cities, did put forth mask mandates that reduced the number of deaths, something the governor fought against. Hypocrisy, anyone?