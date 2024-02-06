Speak Out 1/20/21

If Biden is sincere about unifying the country he would discourage the Democrats' impeachment of President Trump. I support Trump's policies, which did make America great again, but I didn't always like his rhetoric. I believe you can disagree with someone and still be respectable. The Democrats spent four years lying to us about Russian collusion and nothing has been done to the liars. Now the nation is at a crossroads, and it will be Biden's responsibility to take us down the right road. I'm praying he will have the courage to do so. If not, God help us all.
I am having a hard time figuring out why Republican senators, who initially felt the election was fraudulent and illegal, changed their minds about rejecting the electoral college votes. Sounds like because the Capitol Building was broken into, the election suddenly changed from illegal, fraudulent and orchestrated by the Democrats to perfectly legal and above board? Doesn't make sense to me.
