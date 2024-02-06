All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJanuary 20, 2021

Speak Out 1/20/21

If Biden is sincere about unifying the country he would discourage the Democrats' impeachment of President Trump. I support Trump's policies, which did make America great again, but I didn't always like his rhetoric. I believe you can disagree with someone and still be respectable. ...

Unity message

If Biden is sincere about unifying the country he would discourage the Democrats' impeachment of President Trump. I support Trump's policies, which did make America great again, but I didn't always like his rhetoric. I believe you can disagree with someone and still be respectable. The Democrats spent four years lying to us about Russian collusion and nothing has been done to the liars. Now the nation is at a crossroads, and it will be Biden's responsibility to take us down the right road. I'm praying he will have the courage to do so. If not, God help us all.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Change of mind?

I am having a hard time figuring out why Republican senators, who initially felt the election was fraudulent and illegal, changed their minds about rejecting the electoral college votes. Sounds like because the Capitol Building was broken into, the election suddenly changed from illegal, fraudulent and orchestrated by the Democrats to perfectly legal and above board? Doesn't make sense to me.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 9
Prayer 10-9-24
OpinionOct. 9
Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
OpinionOct. 8
Our Opinion: Survivor Stories highlights courage, grace and ...
OpinionOct. 8
Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they fa...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
OpinionOct. 8
Speak Out: What do you think about Amendment 7 and ranked choice voting?
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
OpinionOct. 8
Hanson: How to blow up the Middle East war in five easy steps
Prayer 10-8-24
OpinionOct. 8
Prayer 10-8-24
Speak Out: Thank you Jackson women for a positive example, shouldn't everyone honor the flag?
OpinionOct. 7
Speak Out: Thank you Jackson women for a positive example, shouldn't everyone honor the flag?
Reagan: Vance sends Walz back to the minors
OpinionOct. 7
Reagan: Vance sends Walz back to the minors
Parker: How we cope shows men and women are different
OpinionOct. 7
Parker: How we cope shows men and women are different
Prayer 10-7-24
OpinionOct. 7
Prayer 10-7-24
Speak Out: Amendment 3 debate in Missouri, school safety and presidential politics
OpinionOct. 5
Speak Out: Amendment 3 debate in Missouri, school safety and presidential politics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy