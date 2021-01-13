Speak Out 1/13/21

Why is it so hard to accept reality and accept that Joe Biden is the president-elect? Americans did that in every other election up to this point. There is no difference between this election and all the others. President-elect Joe Biden is going to be your president, so accept reality.
Adrienne Ross' article on the 20 lessons from 2020 is excellent -- much good advice there. Good words of wisdom.
Choosing a college solely because you want to play a sport is like choosing a wife solely because she's a woman. In both cases, you'll be disappointed and alone four years from now.
Welcome to communism. I'm an Independent voter. I did vote for President Trump. Although I didn't like all his tweets, I liked his policies. Now the Democrats will have complete control of our lives. Before they even are in office they have taken away our free speech and have told us they will undo all of Trump's policies that have made our nation stronger. Taxes will rise. Gun laws will change. China and Russia will become stronger.
In the aftermath of Trump's assault on democracy and his inciting insurrection only four Republicans have called for his removal: Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Adam Kinzinger and Pat Toomey. Where are the rest? Are they still so terrified of Trump that they are kowtowing to him like a bunch of spineless toadies? Domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol building at Trump's behest and they're sitting on their hands quivering like the cowards they are. Republicans will have to change the name of their party to the Sedition and Insurrection Party headed up by Donald J Trump.
To the people who started a petition to remove Josh Hawley: He was following our Constitution. He and Ted Cruz are men of impeccable integrity. They were voicing the 75 million Trump voters' concerns of widespread voter fraud and the way the election laws were changed before the election.
What about the blood on the hands of all the Democrat politicians who encouraged the riots that killed people? What about the blood on their hands Marc Theissen? Namely, Presley, Harris, Pelosi, Waters and more.
It was wonderful to see Marquette girls basketball competing and winning while demonstrating care for community and each other while wearing face coverings on the court. I wish our local school leaders, coaches, and student-athletes would follow suit.
It's surprising that a lot of people don't understand the First Amendment. The First Amendment only says the government can't suppress free speech. Twitter and Facebook are private companies, so the First Amendment is not violated if someone is banned.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.