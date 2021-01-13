Speak Out 1/13/21

President-elect

Why is it so hard to accept reality and accept that Joe Biden is the president-elect? Americans did that in every other election up to this point. There is no difference between this election and all the others. President-elect Joe Biden is going to be your president, so accept reality.

Ross column

Adrienne Ross' article on the 20 lessons from 2020 is excellent -- much good advice there. Good words of wisdom.

Sports and marriage

Choosing a college solely because you want to play a sport is like choosing a wife solely because she's a woman. In both cases, you'll be disappointed and alone four years from now.

Democrats' agenda

Welcome to communism. I'm an Independent voter. I did vote for President Trump. Although I didn't like all his tweets, I liked his policies. Now the Democrats will have complete control of our lives. Before they even are in office they have taken away our free speech and have told us they will undo all of Trump's policies that have made our nation stronger. Taxes will rise. Gun laws will change. China and Russia will become stronger.