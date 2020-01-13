All sections
OpinionJanuary 13, 2020

Speak Out 1/13/20

Our prayers

I think it’s time we all say a prayer for our soldiers who have recently been deployed to the Middle East. Please come home safe.

MoDOT roads

With the Missouri Department of Transportation’s last outer roads in which they built, and the numerous people who have been killed on them due to the curves and hills they leave in or put in, MoDOT needs to just design and build roller coaster rides instead.

House Democrats

House Democrats hope you’re dumb enough to forget that impeachment articles were time sensitive in 2019, but not so much in 2020. Here’s your sign.

Cancer chemicals

Is cancer related to chemicals of crops? Just think if the cotton that is in your bedsheets would be a factor to cancer.

Trump’s red line

The difference between Obama and Trump. When Obama draws a line in the sand, it is in a kitty litter box and is backed up by a bunch of crap. Trump draws a line in the sand, it is backed up by drones and missiles.

Esquire project

I was so hoping that the Esquire would be refurbished. So sad to see it has failed in financial support. Driving back from Carbondale’s Varsity theater at Christmas, I wondered why Cape did not have such a venue. It was fabulous! Surely, somebody, somewhere could get this together.

Distraction

Trump, I believe, is very capable of escalating the tensions with Iran to distract from his impeachment indictments. To think otherwise seems naive.

Weak presidents

When news media says all Iran has done is kill one American contractor, and that’s why President Trump has tough consequences for Iran. We forgot all the beheading of Americans and attacking our buildings, killing thousands. That came from terrorist. Having weak presidents causes that to happen (maybe not in that presidential term but the next term). Yes, President Obama and President Clinton were a weak.

John Bolton

John Bolton needs to testify in the Senate for the impeachment trial. The efforts by McConnell and the Trump White House to rig the system are a non-starter. They need to at least pretend to follow the rules for the good of the country. And if Trump is innocent of the charges, what does he have to fear from Bolton’s testimony?

Wage increase

Minimum wage increases: Do people really know who is benefiting the most! So, at $8 an hour, government takes from employee and employers about $2.50, and then at $12 an hour, government get about $3.75. Amounting to millions of extra revenue the government gets to spend because of the wage increases. Government officials are laughing at the way people like wage increases while spending all that extra revenue from it.

Stock market

Recently, an uninformed caller complained about how the stock market‘s rise only helps the rich. Uninformed people like that need to be educated that over 70% of all adults have funds tied to the stock market.

Scott County

I highly commend the excellent employees at the Scott County Highway Department. They are hard working employees who keep the county safe and beautiful.

