Speak Out 1/13/20

Our prayers

I think it’s time we all say a prayer for our soldiers who have recently been deployed to the Middle East. Please come home safe.

MoDOT roads

With the Missouri Department of Transportation’s last outer roads in which they built, and the numerous people who have been killed on them due to the curves and hills they leave in or put in, MoDOT needs to just design and build roller coaster rides instead.

House Democrats

House Democrats hope you’re dumb enough to forget that impeachment articles were time sensitive in 2019, but not so much in 2020. Here’s your sign.

Cancer chemicals

Is cancer related to chemicals of crops? Just think if the cotton that is in your bedsheets would be a factor to cancer.

Trump’s red line

The difference between Obama and Trump. When Obama draws a line in the sand, it is in a kitty litter box and is backed up by a bunch of crap. Trump draws a line in the sand, it is backed up by drones and missiles.

Esquire project

I was so hoping that the Esquire would be refurbished. So sad to see it has failed in financial support. Driving back from Carbondale’s Varsity theater at Christmas, I wondered why Cape did not have such a venue. It was fabulous! Surely, somebody, somewhere could get this together.