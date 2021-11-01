All sections
Opinion
January 11, 2021
Speak Out 1/11/21
I look with, not disdain, but rather pity and heartache on the remaining 20% of my fellow Cape Girardeau County residents who refuse to wear a mask when shopping. My heart aches for you and your self-centered mentality that has enabled unnecessary sickness and destroyed economic livelihoods.

Wear a mask

I look with, not disdain, but rather pity and heartache on the remaining 20% of my fellow Cape Girardeau County residents who refuse to wear a mask when shopping. My heart aches for you and your self-centered mentality that has enabled unnecessary sickness and destroyed economic livelihoods.

Pro-Republican, anti-Trump

It is amazing to me how Jason Smith and others of his ilk cannot comprehend how citizens might choose to vote for Republican candidates but not for Trump. Can he not see the difference between Trump’s governance and that of other more ethical, principled, knowledgeable Republicans. People have a blind spot regarding Trump; case in point, accepting his continued lack of response to COVID-19. He is busy singing his own praises, disseminating misinformation, lamenting his losses, while people are becoming ill, dying, and struggling financially for basics.

Mask standard

A local school superintendent is complaining about student-athletes having to wear masks when they play basketball in St. Louis, but the same superintendent requires students to wear masks during the school day.

Speak Out
