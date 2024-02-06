Southeast drone program to start this fall

Remember when microwaves, treadmills and flying objects were mere figments of the imagination found on "The Jetsons"? Add drones to the list of amazing inventions, and you have the latest science fiction-turned-Bachelor of Science degree at Southeast Missouri State University. Yes, students may major in drones now.

Embracing progress, beginning in the fall, Southeast will expand its curriculum and offer classes and degrees in various technology fields that will appeal to those in the thick of modernity. It will offer degrees in drones, technically called unmanned aircraft systems, as well as "industrial distribution and industrial and systems engineering, and geographic-information systems," as reported by the Southeast Missourian's Tyler Graef.

It takes a while for the world to catch up with technology, said Brad Deken, who is the chairman of Southeast's Department of Polytechnic Studies and also helped create the drone curriculum. No doubt, that's true, but Southeast has not done bad at all. Rolling out a drone curriculum when many have never held one and some don't even know what one does is a big deal.

The university will be the sole Missouri school offering a bachelor's degree in this field.