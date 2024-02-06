Social Security reform about principles, not accounting

Per CNN and other media outlets, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ran his first campaign for Congress in 2012, he expressed support for "privatizing" Social Security.

They predict, with little surprise, that this should provide red meat for attacks from former President Donald Trump and from Democrats, should DeSantis announce a presidential run.

If indeed this is the case, it adds credence to Nikki Haley's slogan for her new campaign that we need a new generation of leaders.

The president who brought us Social Security, Franklin D Roosevelt, told the nation in his first inauguration in 1933, in the dark days of the depression, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."

Roosevelt gets high marks for courage and leadership. The problem was not that he was bold. The problem was what he did.

Today, again, the nation badly needs bold leadership. And what needs to be done is undo the damage that Roosevelt did back then. Most of the profound fiscal and social problems that we face today trace back to Roosevelt's actions in the 1930s, most specifically his signing Social Security into law in 1935.

The constitutionality of Social Security was challenged in 1937 in Helvering v. Davis. The argument was that Social Security violated the Constitution's 10th Amendment, which prohibits action by the federal government not specifically enumerated in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court found Social Security constitutional by offering a new, sweeping understanding of the constitution's "general welfare" clause in Article 1, Section 8: "The Congress shall have Power To Lay and collect Taxes ... (to) provide for the common Defence and general welfare."

General welfare had always been understood to be about implementation of explicit authorities enumerated in the Constitution. Now general welfare could be just about anything the Congress wanted to do.

Helvering v. Davis and Social Security opened the door to today's modern welfare state.

Social Security was the nation's first "transfer payment" program, in which one set of taxpayers could be taxed and that revenue used to transfer to others for purposes that Congress deemed in the "general welfare."