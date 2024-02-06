Smith talks farm tour, impact of COVID on agriculture

For nearly 40 years, the member of Congress representing Southeast Missouri's congressional district has toured area farms in the summer. It's a tradition that started under the late Bill Emerson and was carried on by Jo Ann Emerson and now Jason Smith.

I recently spoke with Congressman Smith by phone while he was enroute to Ripley County. Over the course of several weeks, he was scheduled to stop at farms in all 30 counties in the Eighth District.

Agriculture has had its fair share of attention during the Trump presidency. From USMCA (a replacement of NAFTA) to new trade deals with countries such as China, Smith is bullish on what this will mean for farmers.

The tours, Smith said, offer a "boots on the ground" opportunity to better understand the issues facing farmers.

"We've accomplished a lot of good things, like in the 2016 farm tour, all the different rules and regulations that came up," Smith said. "I actually brought them before the Trump transition team before he was ever in the White House, and literally more than half of the items that came up during that farm tour got reversed by the president."

Smith said one of the big issues this year is the impact of the $600/week federal unemployment bonus related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith's concern with the $600/week bonus is that between federal dollars and state unemployment, some individuals have received more on unemployment than if they worked.

Smith said the median income of a family of four in the Eighth District is $40,000/year. But under original federal/state combination of unemployment assistance, people were making $23/hour -- which translates to about $47,840 a year.

"Unemployment is there to help those who are displaced and don't have a job, but it shouldn't pay you more to be displaced and not to have a job than what you would have made working," Smith said.

The congressman would have preferred a system where federal unemployment benefits were indexed by state, but because each state has a different formula he was told it would be too complicated to enact.

The president has expressed interest in coming to an agreement with Congress to legislatively extend federal spending in response to COVID, but Smith said Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have not been "good stewards of negotiations."

"They're trying to make this very political. They don't want to do anything that they could see that could help the president," Smith said, adding that they are holding up negotiations over bailouts to poorly run states such as New York, California and Illinois.

He noted that the original CARES funding legislation has almost half a trillion dollars yet to be utilized.