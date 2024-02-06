Smith: Protecting the homeland

Just hours after we officially entered the New Year, an evil terrorist drove a truck down Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens of others. After crashing his vehicle, which was flying an ISIS flag, the terrorist was shot and killed by heroic law enforcement officers who didn’t hesitate to rush toward danger to save countless lives. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the victims of this heinous terror attack.

The people of New Orleans are incredibly resilient. They made it through the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and won’t let a deranged lunatic frighten them or change their way of life.

There are many questions that must be answered following the attack. The federal government must work around the clock and do everything it can to get Americans the answers they deserve. And it’s critical that authorities keep President Donald Trump and his team up to date on the latest in the investigation.

For years, Republicans have sounded the alarm over the Biden administration’s failure to focus on going after groups and individuals who actually pose the biggest threat to our safety and security. They claimed the number one threat was so-called “racially motivated extremism.” They went after parents who protested at local school board meetings, painted certain Catholics as violent extremists, and waged a years-long witch hunt against President Trump. Enough is enough. The federal government needs to focus on keeping Americans safe by going after terrorists like the one who carried out the attack in New Orleans.