Small-town America: 'One bad season away from bankrupt'

OHIOPYLE, Pa. --

Like most places in the United States, this tiny patch of a town is struggling to stay afloat. Like most places, people here are trying to help others out. And like most places, those who live and work here wonder whether their community will ever be the same.

Vicki Marietta's family has been in this place forever. Decades ago, her grandparents ran the Ohiopyle House Hotel.

Marietta sat on a picnic bench with her mother outside of Backyard Gardens, her charming, uncluttered store that specializes in baskets of local produce: eggs, bacon, cheeses, jars of honey, apple butters, sauces, relishes and her famous homemade pepper butter (the last of which the Food and Drug Administration makes her call mustard).

People from three states wait all winter to restock their pantries with her pepper sauce once she reopens in the spring.

"Normally, I would be open weekends from mid-March until mid-May and then seven days a week. Right now I'm not opening my doors because of the coronavirus. I am doing curbside pickups for people who call in and want their favorite local items," she explained. "It's going to be a tough season for every business in this town, not only me."

A van pulled up, and two faces familiar to Marietta, Scott Patton and Maureen Patton, emerge to visit with her outside from a safe distance. They are both longtime friends and customers.

Off in the not-too-far distance, the long, long and short warning whistles of a CSX Corp. train howl along the curves of the Laurel Hill Mountain and the Youghiogheny Gorge as it nears the train station-turned-information booth located in the former center of town. It's the same former center of town where Marietta's family lived until the state government began acquiring homes for Project 70 development, securing acreage to develop the future home of Ohiopyle State Park.

"They took the biggest part of this town by force, by eminent domain, and it was to create the park," she explains. "So they displaced a lot of people out of the town. A lot of my family. They tore down my church. They tore down businesses and homes in this town."

Maurice Goddard, then the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Forests and Waters, said at the time that it was "the greatest thing that ever happened for Western Pennsylvania."