Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal

Issac Newton is known for the theory of gravity and the invention of calculus, among other things. He was famously aware of the debt he owed to those who came before him, saying “If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.”

In Missouri, the coal industry has long been a giant, and in 2023 it generated over 60% of our state’s electricity—the fourth highest percentage in the nation. However, that dominance is set to end, as Ameren and Evergy plan to bring coal generation down to 0% and 8% of their total energy generation, respectively, by the 2040s.

However, decades of infrastructure investment in Missouri’s coal industry does not have to go to waste. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), there is ample opportunity for repurposing coal infrastructure for new nuclear power generation. By standing on the shoulders of a fading giant, the nuclear energy industry can ramp up production quickly.

Using existing coal infrastructure

Ameren is already attempting some of this repurposing at the site of the recently closed Meramec Energy Center by converting to a new natural gas facility. A conversion from one fossil fuel to another might seem like a natural move, but it is also feasible for clean, safe, and reliable nuclear plants to use existing infrastructure from coal plants.

A DOE-sponsored study of all retired and retiring coal plants in the country determined that 80% of reviewed coal plants have the “basic characteristics” needed to host an advanced nuclear reactor. In Missouri specifically, Oak Ridge National Laboratory identified seven coal power plant sites as suitable for repurposing, with the potential to place multiple nuclear reactors with output ranging from 600 MW to 1,117 MW, or enough to power anywhere from 350,000 to 650,000 homes.

This strategy could help Missouri lead the way toward a brighter energy future. The energy sector is an opportunity for the Show-Me State, and we should build on what has been built.

Tackling construction costs

Among the chief concerns with nuclear power is the high upfront construction costs, but reusing our existing coal infrastructure could provide relief.