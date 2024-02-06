Show Me Institute: Building nuclear on the shoulders of coal

Issac Newton is known for the theory of gravity and the invention of calculus, among other things. He was famously aware of the debt he owed to those who came before him, saying “If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.”
In Missouri, the coal industry has long been a giant, and in 2023 it generated over 60% of our state’s electricity—the fourth highest percentage in the nation. However, that dominance is set to end, as Ameren and Evergy plan to bring coal generation down to 0% and 8% of their total energy generation, respectively, by the 2040s.
However, decades of infrastructure investment in Missouri’s coal industry does not have to go to waste. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), there is ample opportunity for repurposing coal infrastructure for new nuclear power generation. By standing on the shoulders of a fading giant, the nuclear energy industry can ramp up production quickly.
Using existing coal infrastructure
Ameren is already attempting some of this repurposing at the site of the recently closed Meramec Energy Center by converting to a new natural gas facility. A conversion from one fossil fuel to another might seem like a natural move, but it is also feasible for clean, safe, and reliable nuclear plants to use existing infrastructure from coal plants.
A DOE-sponsored study of all retired and retiring coal plants in the country determined that 80% of reviewed coal plants have the “basic characteristics” needed to host an advanced nuclear reactor. In Missouri specifically, Oak Ridge National Laboratory identified seven coal power plant sites as suitable for repurposing, with the potential to place multiple nuclear reactors with output ranging from 600 MW to 1,117 MW, or enough to power anywhere from 350,000 to 650,000 homes.
This strategy could help Missouri lead the way toward a brighter energy future. The energy sector is an opportunity for the Show-Me State, and we should build on what has been built.
Tackling construction costs
Among the chief concerns with nuclear power is the high upfront construction costs, but reusing our existing coal infrastructure could provide relief.
In a coal-to-nuclear transition project, new nuclear power plants could save up to 35% on construction costs (depending on the site), making nuclear power more affordable for utility companies and customers alike.
There may also be higher cost savings in the future. Recently, the U.S. Congress passed the bipartisan ADVANCE Act, which will lower regulatory costs for nuclear energy and direct the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to streamline licensing reviews for converting “covered sites” (land formerly used for coal plants, industry, etc.) into nuclear reactor sites.
If Missouri policymakers also amended the construction-works-in-progress law (CWIP), it would allow utilities to recoup upfront construction costs gradually as opposed to rapidly after completion. Such a move (paired with compromises, such as cost caps, for consumer protection) would make investment in coal-to-nuclear projects more feasible in our state.
Coal-to-nuclear in practice
Depending on the site, infrastructure that could be repurposed includes roads, transmission and grid connection, permits, office buildings, land, and more.
Coal-to-nuclear projects could not only meet energy needs but also create a net gain of high-paying jobs. A nuclear plant typically involves more workers than a coal plant, with many roles overlapping (although there would of course be some need for additional training). Industrial mechanics, for example, could transition almost seamlessly. The largest new needs would be for nuclear engineers, nuclear technicians, and security guards.
Coal-to-nuclear is not an unprecedented idea. In Wyoming, a new TerraPower advanced nuclear reactor is currently undergoing a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Coal powered Missouri for a long time. If this chapter in the state’s history is truly ending, we must make wise and innovative use of our past investment. By repurposing coal infrastructure for nuclear power, Missouri can lead the way in clean, reliable energy innovation, creating jobs, meeting growing electricity demand, and ensuring a brighter future for the Show-Me State.
Avery Frank is a policy analyst at the Show-Me Institute, which promotes market solutions for Missouri public policy.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.