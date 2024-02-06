Shivelbine expresses joy in downtown resurgence

Editor's note: Leland "Freck" Shivelbine, 92 years old, was recognized Thursday night by Old Town Cape with its Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award. Unable to attend due to health, his sons Scott and Mike received the award on his behalf. Scott said his father wanted to be sure Freck's late brother Bill was also recognized for the instrumental role he played in the longtime success of Shivelbines Music Store, then he read a few remarks prepared by his father. Here are Freck Shivelbine's words:

"I am sorry, due to inabilities, that I could not be here to receive this prestigious Charles Hutson honor. I'm sure that if Charlie was still with us, he would have a lot to say -- who knows what, knowing Charlie.