OpinionFebruary 24, 2018
Shivelbine expresses joy in downtown resurgence
Editor's note: Leland "Freck" Shivelbine, 92 years old, was recognized Thursday night by Old Town Cape with its Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award. Unable to attend due to health, his sons Scott and Mike received the award on his behalf. Scott said his father wanted to be sure Freck's late brother Bill was also recognized for the instrumental role he played in the longtime success of Shivelbines Music Store, then he read a few remarks prepared by his father. Here are Freck Shivelbine's words:...

Editor's note: Leland "Freck" Shivelbine, 92 years old, was recognized Thursday night by Old Town Cape with its Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award. Unable to attend due to health, his sons Scott and Mike received the award on his behalf. Scott said his father wanted to be sure Freck's late brother Bill was also recognized for the instrumental role he played in the longtime success of Shivelbines Music Store, then he read a few remarks prepared by his father. Here are Freck Shivelbine's words:

"I am sorry, due to inabilities, that I could not be here to receive this prestigious Charles Hutson honor. I'm sure that if Charlie was still with us, he would have a lot to say -- who knows what, knowing Charlie.

"My grandfather, August, was a lover of Cape Girardeau. He was on the city council, helped pave the courthouse steps, served on the Fair board, and helped with other community improvements. Plus he operated a favorite watering hole on Main Street.

"Having that inspiration, I did what I could, by joining organizations such as Old Town Cape and others. I love Cape. I've lived here all my life and have seen many changes in the downtown area, none so great as when Marla [Mills] took over. It is totally gratifying to see -- once empty buildings in use again. My sincere congratulations to Marla and the boards who have made this growth possible.

"I accept the Hutson Award with humility and thanks. God bless Cape Girardeau. It's a wonderful town."

Column
