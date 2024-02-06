Several events in Jackson to support this month

Spring has arrived in Jackson and there are a lot of activities around town during April. So pull out your calendars and make note of the dates and times.
On April 10, Cruisin' Uptown Jackson sponsored by the Jackson Community Outreach Board begins at 5 p.m. on the square. This series of annual Cruisins takes place on Barton Street on the east side of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, as well as the surrounding parking lots. The popular event is in its 13th year now and features cars, motorcycles and trucks of all different makes, models, ages and styles. Come enjoy the prized vehicles on display. More information is available at the Cruisin' Uptown Jackson Facebook page.
The City to City Run & Relay event is April 11. This is a 9.2-mile point-to-point run, starting at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson and ending at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. You can run as a solo participant or as a team of multiple people. The run supports myTeam Triumph. More information is available on the myTeam Triumph Facebook page.
On April 17, the Jackson R-2 School District is hosting the Milk Mustache Dash 5K/Walk. Proceeds benefit the Power Pack Program, which provides weekend meals to local children/families in need. This family-friendly event will feature course support and awards for the younger age groups. All ages are welcome and encouraged to join the fun. The event will take place at Orchard Elementary located at 1402 Orchard Drive.
Springfest is April 23. Springfest is a Piccadilly-style auction that will be held at the Jackson Civic Center. It is organized by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization. Dinner and drinks will be provided, and there will also be games to play. Information is available on the UJRO Facebook page.
The UJRO is also sponsoring Jackson In Bloom on April 24. This annual family-oriented event will be held in Uptown Jackson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit historic uptown, buy plants from students at Jackson High School Plant Sale and enjoy all the activities for kids and adults. Local vendors will be selling landscaping/gardening related products and services, crafts, art and delicious food. The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will have pets for adoption, and Cape Girardeau County Commissioner, Paul Koeper, will be talking about bees and honey. Also, many uptown merchants will be offering specials in their stores. More information is available on the Jackson In Bloom Facebook page.
Park Day will be April 24 starting at 8 a.m. at Shelter No. 1 by the old tennis courts in City Park. Please come and help clean/spruce up our park. There will be tasks for everyone, young and old. The Park Board will be serving refreshments for the hungry workers and a 2021 Park Day T-shirt is free to all participants. Information is available on the City of Jackson website at jacksonmo.org.
I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy springtime in Jackson by joining your friends and neighbors at these events.
Dwain Hahs is mayor of Jackson.
