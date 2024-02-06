Several events in Jackson to support this month

Spring has arrived in Jackson and there are a lot of activities around town during April. So pull out your calendars and make note of the dates and times.

On April 10, Cruisin' Uptown Jackson sponsored by the Jackson Community Outreach Board begins at 5 p.m. on the square. This series of annual Cruisins takes place on Barton Street on the east side of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, as well as the surrounding parking lots. The popular event is in its 13th year now and features cars, motorcycles and trucks of all different makes, models, ages and styles. Come enjoy the prized vehicles on display. More information is available at the Cruisin' Uptown Jackson Facebook page.

The City to City Run & Relay event is April 11. This is a 9.2-mile point-to-point run, starting at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson and ending at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. You can run as a solo participant or as a team of multiple people. The run supports myTeam Triumph. More information is available on the myTeam Triumph Facebook page.

On April 17, the Jackson R-2 School District is hosting the Milk Mustache Dash 5K/Walk. Proceeds benefit the Power Pack Program, which provides weekend meals to local children/families in need. This family-friendly event will feature course support and awards for the younger age groups. All ages are welcome and encouraged to join the fun. The event will take place at Orchard Elementary located at 1402 Orchard Drive.