Sen. Hawley issues clarion call for judicial originalism

If you believe in judicial originalism, the idea that our Constitution should be interpreted as written and not at the whim of a judicial activist, Sen. Josh Hawley is your hero these days.

Missouri's junior senator made two significant speeches in recent weeks following big Supreme Court cases. These also come ahead of the 2020 presidential election, one, like the 2016 election, in which judicial appointments will be a prominent issue.

Hawley, elected in 2018, has yet to vote on a Supreme Court nominee. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were confirmed before he took office. But he is clearly dismayed with recent high court decisions compounded by the fact 11 of the last 15 Supreme Court justices have been appointed by Republican presidents and yet "judicial imperialism" remains.

Hawley is justified in his indignation. Look at the major cases to come before the Supreme Court. The liberal justices vote in lockstep, but the so-called conservative justices are hit and miss.

Vice President Mike Pence, in a recent interview with Christian Broadcasting Network, called Chief Justice John Roberts a "disappointment to conservatives."

Hawley clerked for Roberts, and while he's careful to not throw his old boss under the bus, he has strong words for what he thinks the court has become.

"I've learned to never try and predict the Supreme Court," Hawley told me in a recent interview. "So in a sense, nothing that they do surprises me. But more broadly, I will certainly say, if not surprised, certainly I'm disappointed with the decisions that the court has reached in recent years. And I think this term, I'm disappointed to see what I consider to be this ongoing judicial imperialism."

This is a phrase Hawley uses with regularity as he points to wrongheaded decisions on religious liberty, health and safety regulations related to abortion and basic statutory interpretations.

Following the Bostock case where the court extended LGBTQ rights via the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Hawley said on the Senate floor: "Make no mistake: this decision, this piece of legislation, will have effects that range from employment law to sports to churches. There's only one problem with this piece of legislation: it was issued by a court, not by a legislature."

It's become a trend in D.C. Congress abdicates its legislative responsibility to un-elected bureaucrats in government agencies, the executive branch and judges with lifetime appointments.

Hawley says this "judicial imperialism" by the Supreme Court has to stop. Private assurances can no longer be the standard.

"We start by asking whether or not they understand if Roe was wrongly decided," Hawley told me, referring to the 1973 abortion case of Roe vs. Wade.