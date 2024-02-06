This summer we will celebrate more than 150 athletes and coaches at the Semoball Awards. It’s an incredible evening that makes for lifelong memories for the athletes, their parents and coaches, and many others.

Throughout the year, I speak with individuals throughout Southeast Missouri about the event. Invariably I bring up certain stories from previous years.

There’s the sportsmanship award, which recognizes individual athletes and teams for their selfless acts of kindness. One of my favorites is Notre Dame’s Thomas Himmelberg, a 2015 recipient.

During Notre Dame’s state championship where the Bulldogs were winning big over their opponent, Himmelberg asked coach Jeff Graviett to let teammate Derek Hulshof hit in his place. Hulshof, who was in his senior year, missed the baseball season due to an ACL tear playing basketball. Before the championship, he was cleared by doctors to play. Himmelberg wanted his teammate to have an opportunity to make a baseball memory. Graviett agreed, and Hulshof drove in a run with an RBI single.

“Derek had just been working so hard since he went down in basketball season, and I’d kind of been there by his side through it all,” Himmelberg told Semoball that summer. “Our relationship has gotten so much better from basketball season into baseball season. I really wanted to see that moment for him, but I don’t think anybody expected him to get a base hit and drive in a run. That was just incredible.”

Yes, the hit was incredible for Hulshof, but the real takeaway for me was the selfless act of letting a teammate take his spot in the lineup.

There have been many incredible finalists over the last five years for Comeback Player of the Year, but 2017 recipient Dru Hemmann stands out. The Perryville volleyball player was in a horrible ATV accident resulting in amputation of her left leg above the knee. A freshmen, she came back months after the accident to play volleyball for Perryville. In the spring, she played soccer.

I remember standing on the stage with that year’s keynote speaker David Eckstein as Hemmann’s name was called. She graciously walked to the stage to receive the award, clearly humbled by the recognition. But the moment wasn’t lost on me — or the nearly 1,000 attendees. She personified the word “Comeback.”

The Scholar Athletes of the Year are always impressive. Most have a 4.0 (or near perfect) grade-point average and played competitively in at least one sport; sometimes two or three. This is the one award we rely on the 56 Semoball schools to help us identify finalists.