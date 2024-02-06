All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 30, 2025

Our opinion: SEMO Law Enforcement Academy cranking out officers to serve in region

The SEMO Law Enforcement Academy is producing fully certified officers through its 19-week program, boasting a 100% pass rate on the Missouri Peace Officer Exam. The academy helps fill regional law enforcement gaps, with graduates quickly joining local forces.

The Editorial Board
Twenty-five new officers graduated Dec. 20 from Southeast Missouri State University's Law Enforcement Academy. The program provides 50 certified officers each year, with many joining agencies in the region.
Twenty-five new officers graduated Dec. 20 from Southeast Missouri State University's Law Enforcement Academy. The program provides 50 certified officers each year, with many joining agencies in the region.Southeast Missouri State University

We appreciate things that work well and serve their purpose.

A sharp-bladed lawn mower that starts on the first pull of the cord. That off-white refrigerator that’s been keeping milk cold for a generation. Software that spits out the numbers how we want them, when we want them.

One more: Southeast Missouri State University’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The Academy’s 19-week program cranks out two classes of fully certified officers each year. The most recent class of 25 graduated Dec. 20. Twenty of those went right to work across 11 counties in the region.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kudos to the officers for continuing the program’s history of 100% pass rates on the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Exam.

The training program can stand alone to certify officers, and it can also be part of a larger bachelor’s degree track. That versatility is attractive for prospective officers.

Police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders often say they struggle to fill their ranks. SEMO’s training program helps fill those gaps by providing well-trained officers from the region who want to stay in the region.

An application window for the next class will open Monday, April 7. We look forward to congratulating the next batch of law enforcement officers when they graduate soon thereafter.

Advertisement
Related
OpinionJan. 30
De Rugy: Ideas collide as Trump lays out a pro-growth, anti-...
OpinionJan. 30
Lyons: Life is too short for four more years
OpinionJan. 30
Prayer 1-30-25
OpinionJan. 29
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on the state of the nation

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
York: Disoriented Democrats still don't know what hit them
OpinionJan. 29
York: Disoriented Democrats still don't know what hit them
Lowry: Trump's power play
OpinionJan. 29
Lowry: Trump's power play
Prayer 1-29-25
OpinionJan. 29
Prayer 1-29-25
Our opinion: School gala fundraisers support educational opportunities for students
OpinionJan. 29
Our opinion: School gala fundraisers support educational opportunities for students
Flowers: Bishop uses her bully pulpit to lecture Trump
OpinionJan. 28
Flowers: Bishop uses her bully pulpit to lecture Trump
Our opinion: Community Partnership's Circus After Dark event promises a fun-filled evening
OpinionJan. 28
Our opinion: Community Partnership's Circus After Dark event promises a fun-filled evening
Prayer 1-28-25
OpinionJan. 28
Prayer 1-28-25
Lowry: Trump's epic anti-DEI executive order
OpinionJan. 27
Lowry: Trump's epic anti-DEI executive order
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy