We appreciate things that work well and serve their purpose.
A sharp-bladed lawn mower that starts on the first pull of the cord. That off-white refrigerator that’s been keeping milk cold for a generation. Software that spits out the numbers how we want them, when we want them.
One more: Southeast Missouri State University’s Law Enforcement Academy.
The Academy’s 19-week program cranks out two classes of fully certified officers each year. The most recent class of 25 graduated Dec. 20. Twenty of those went right to work across 11 counties in the region.
Kudos to the officers for continuing the program’s history of 100% pass rates on the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Exam.
The training program can stand alone to certify officers, and it can also be part of a larger bachelor’s degree track. That versatility is attractive for prospective officers.
Police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement leaders often say they struggle to fill their ranks. SEMO’s training program helps fill those gaps by providing well-trained officers from the region who want to stay in the region.
An application window for the next class will open Monday, April 7. We look forward to congratulating the next batch of law enforcement officers when they graduate soon thereafter.
