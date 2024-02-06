We appreciate things that work well and serve their purpose.

A sharp-bladed lawn mower that starts on the first pull of the cord. That off-white refrigerator that’s been keeping milk cold for a generation. Software that spits out the numbers how we want them, when we want them.

One more: Southeast Missouri State University’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The Academy’s 19-week program cranks out two classes of fully certified officers each year. The most recent class of 25 graduated Dec. 20. Twenty of those went right to work across 11 counties in the region.