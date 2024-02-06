SEMO Humane Society is more than a shelter

The sign on her kennel said, “Take me home today.”

That was my first introduction to Missey, my childhood Schnauzer of 14 years.

I was 15 years old when my family started looking to adopt a dog. We called the Southeast Missouri Humane Society and asked if they had a dog that was hypo-allergenic, house broken and somewhat of a guard dog — at least not one afraid to bark. After the person on the line finished laughing at this fairly specific request, she said, “Well, we do have one.”

Missey had a rough life before we met. She dealt with some abuse issues prior to us, and her two previous owners had to return her to the shelter. We guessed that this third home in two years was her last chance.

Over time, we learned how to work with her. But make no mistake, she was a great pet and part of the family.

Pets have a way of providing comfort and bringing a richness to our lives. Missey certainly did.

Shown is an inside rendering of the proposed Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Submitted

This week the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri announced its capital campaign to fund a new shelter. With a total goal of $3.7 million, a group of individuals have already raised $1 million — and if some discussions in progress come to fruition, that figure could reach $2 million.

But why does it matter?

The current facility has a number of issues:

Rusted metal surfaces;

Poor ventilation, which can cause respiratory issues for the animals;

Inadequate space;

Minimal space to quarantine sick animals.

The list goes on. Just the ventilation issue alone gets my attention considering all the bleach product that is used to clean.