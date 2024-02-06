Self reflection: Does tolerating Facebook make me a hypocrite?

Hypocrisy is not a characteristic I would ever want to apply to myself. But then came Facebook. And as I take personal inventory, I have to be honest and ask myself if I am, in fact, a hypocrite.
Anyone paying attention already knows that Mark Zuckerberg and his Facebook crew have for years been censoring voices that don't fit their political agenda. The social media platform is not just about offering a voice and a way to engage; it's orchestrating which voices are heard, how often and by whom. OK, we know that. But things have recently progressed to a whole new low, a despicable invasion of the freedom and rights of people. I'm sickened by what they have done over in Facebook land, but I'm even more disturbed that I tolerate it.
I wrote recently how ridiculous it is that Facebook, Instagram and Twitter find it necessary to come behind someone's posts, President Trump's and others', to indicate that something is "disputed" and to put links to "correct" information. It reeks of desperation and control. That's nothing, however, compared to what's going on now.
We have all heard about Trump being kicked off of this platform and that platform after the Capitol riots. They have used the violent actions of others to silence the president. You know, "Never let a crisis go to waste." That's what opportunists do. We have heard of other platforms being squeezed out to keep his supporters or conservative voices in general from being heard. In other words, we know about tactics that have us looking increasingly like some other country as the "gods" of this world aim to take over -- and, trust me, they do intend to take over.
Let me set the scene. Several weeks ago, as I've shared previously, I began facilitating an online book club on "The Giver," a science fiction novel, by Lois Lowry. We have a Facebook group in which we conduct discussions about the book between video sessions. We discuss many of the areas in which we are mirroring that community as our country is heading deeper in that disturbing direction. In other words, as we read, we also think, we talk, we learn. Basically, we exercise our minds, discuss our culture and express our opinions -- the stuff that intelligent, reflective people do. This is great, right? Well, Facebook apparently doesn't think so. Thinking for yourself and having an opinion are no longer allowed if that equates to countering the left.
One member of the group posted a screenshot of the various gender terms Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues want to ban -- such as "father," "mother," "sister," "brother," "wife," "husband," etc. The member simply posted a screenshot -- no long commentary, no raging rhetoric, not even a word of disapproval (though she should have every right to do so if she wants) -- just a screenshot. A conversation ensued; after all, it is a book club.
Two days later, I, as the group's admin, received a message from the Facebook Masters of the Universe informing me that their fact checkers had come to the rescue -- saving us from "partly false" information and "missing context," calling out the member's name, and threatening us: "Content shared in The Giver Book Club contains the same information as a post checked by independent fact-checkers. It may have small differences." It went on to name the member and to state that she shared information "reviewed by the USA Today." It continued, "We've added a note to the post so others can see that it is partly false." And check out the threat: "If a group repeatedly shares false news, Facebook may push all of that group's content down in News Feed, which may mean fewer people visit the group. Facebook may also stop suggesting people join the group."
This is sickening -- at best. It's also creepy. This should disturb and infuriate everyone, no matter the political ideology. Any rational person not consumed with partisanship can't deny that this is beyond the pale. And the irony is that this is exactly what the book we're reading in that club is about! What country do we live in now? Facebook actually has people sitting around looking to correct people? Really? So if I made a mistake and wrote that Lois Landry, instead of Lowry, authored the book, Facebook would magically appear to let everyone know that I had posted "partly false information"? Of course not; Facebook is only concerned -- consumed, actually -- with protecting "its kind" -- even if its correction is incorrect!
But here's where my self reflection comes in. Why am I tolerating it? Why do I still have a Facebook account? Who is Facebook to lord its power over my head, and why have I assented? I have always considered myself principled. I take stands when I need to. Yet here I stand, still having a Facebook account, as do others who also complain about the road down which these folks have gone. We tolerate it because they have us over a barrel. This is what they intended -- a platform that has made addicts of people, who will now tolerate anything. We use it for good and don't want to lose it. It provides contact with friends and family, business opportunities, easy video-making and sharing, on and on. We cannot fathom life without it -- and Facebook knows it. So instead of bending over backwards to please "we the people," Facebook issues threats as if it doesn't need us at all. Part of me says, "It serves a purpose for you, Adrienne, so why shoot yourself in the foot? Use it like it's using you." But another part says, "You're tolerating it, which makes you part of the problem."
And it's not just Facebook. Other companies are also treating us like crap in their quest to silence dissent, define "truth," push their agenda and rule the world. Many have jumped on board the tyranny train: Twitter, Instagram, Amazon, Apple, Google, Walmart. And we -- no, let me personalize it: I -- have gone along with it. But this new thing is something else! In all transparency, I'm not happy with myself, so I have research to do and decisions to make.
I can come up with many characteristics to describe myself. I prefer "hypocrite" not be one of them. But right now, I'm wondering.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
