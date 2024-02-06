Self reflection: Does tolerating Facebook make me a hypocrite?

Hypocrisy is not a characteristic I would ever want to apply to myself. But then came Facebook. And as I take personal inventory, I have to be honest and ask myself if I am, in fact, a hypocrite.

Anyone paying attention already knows that Mark Zuckerberg and his Facebook crew have for years been censoring voices that don't fit their political agenda. The social media platform is not just about offering a voice and a way to engage; it's orchestrating which voices are heard, how often and by whom. OK, we know that. But things have recently progressed to a whole new low, a despicable invasion of the freedom and rights of people. I'm sickened by what they have done over in Facebook land, but I'm even more disturbed that I tolerate it.

I wrote recently how ridiculous it is that Facebook, Instagram and Twitter find it necessary to come behind someone's posts, President Trump's and others', to indicate that something is "disputed" and to put links to "correct" information. It reeks of desperation and control. That's nothing, however, compared to what's going on now.

We have all heard about Trump being kicked off of this platform and that platform after the Capitol riots. They have used the violent actions of others to silence the president. You know, "Never let a crisis go to waste." That's what opportunists do. We have heard of other platforms being squeezed out to keep his supporters or conservative voices in general from being heard. In other words, we know about tactics that have us looking increasingly like some other country as the "gods" of this world aim to take over -- and, trust me, they do intend to take over.

Let me set the scene. Several weeks ago, as I've shared previously, I began facilitating an online book club on "The Giver," a science fiction novel, by Lois Lowry. We have a Facebook group in which we conduct discussions about the book between video sessions. We discuss many of the areas in which we are mirroring that community as our country is heading deeper in that disturbing direction. In other words, as we read, we also think, we talk, we learn. Basically, we exercise our minds, discuss our culture and express our opinions -- the stuff that intelligent, reflective people do. This is great, right? Well, Facebook apparently doesn't think so. Thinking for yourself and having an opinion are no longer allowed if that equates to countering the left.

One member of the group posted a screenshot of the various gender terms Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues want to ban -- such as "father," "mother," "sister," "brother," "wife," "husband," etc. The member simply posted a screenshot -- no long commentary, no raging rhetoric, not even a word of disapproval (though she should have every right to do so if she wants) -- just a screenshot. A conversation ensued; after all, it is a book club.