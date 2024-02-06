See You at the Pole: What would happen if?

Prayer changes things. It's more than a slogan. Many of us have witnessed it in our own lives. We can testify God does truly answer prayer. Time and time again, I've seen God move when people pray, and there's something extra special when young people pray. On Wednesday, multitudes will do just that once again as they gather around school flagpoles for the annual See You at the Pole.
Who knew in 1990 a small prayer gathering would become the catalyst for the more formal movement the next year or that it would grow to the proportions it has? But since, millions have set aside the fourth Wednesday in September to seek God for their schools, their leaders, their nation and themselves.
As syatp.com shares on its website:
"A small group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas, came together for a DiscipleNow weekend in early 1990. They came seeking God and little did they know how powerfully He was about to move. On Saturday night their hearts were penetrated like never before, when they became broken before God and burdened for their friends. Compelled to pray, they drove to three different schools that night. Not knowing exactly what to do, they went to the school flagpoles and prayed for their friends, schools, and leaders. ...
"On September 11, 1991, at 7 a.m., an estimated one million students gathered at school flagpoles all over the country. From Boston, Massachusetts, to Los Angeles, California, from North Dakota to the tip of Texas, students came together to pray. Some sang, some read Scripture, but most importantly, they prayed. Like those first students, they prayed for their schools, for their friends, for their leaders and for their country."
See You at the Pole has since found its way throughout more than 64 nations. Its growth has been "God-sized." Images shared on social media highlight the event each year. What a sight! Few things are more beautiful than young people praying.
I have participated in See You at the Pole myself when I was still in New York, and every year, I see photos of students boldly calling on the Lord to impact their schools, their teachers, their world. With all the pressures on young people today to conform to a culture that dishonors God, I'm always stirred by those who take a stand, who know the answer to what they need -- to what we need -- and aren't ashamed.
While adults do often join in, the gathering is intended to be a "student-initiated, student-organized and student-led event." Some adults gather at flagpoles separate from school sites and simultaneously pray. However, SYATP is about students stepping up and leading, activating what has been poured into them. They spread their wings and soar in their faith. It makes my heart glad, so I can only imagine how much it pleases their Father. As Jesus said, "Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 19:14)
Many churches and families have been encouraging and reminding their youth to gather tomorrow, to invite their friends, to unify and ask God for direction, protection and guidance. If you haven't spread the word to your children or youth groups or neighbors, there's still time. Reach out and encourage them to be a part of something tomorrow that makes a difference. In just a few minutes before school on a Wednesday morning, as students gather around a flagpole, join hands and pray humble prayers, powerful things can happen. A fire can be ignited so that a world is inspired, a nation transformed, a community healed, a family touched and a soul saved.
Adults will continue to argue about politicians, policies, preferences and a plethora of other things -- much of it unimportant. Wouldn't it be something if we could take a page out of the handbook these students are following: humble our hearts and pray for one another? That just happens to be this year's See You at the Pole theme verse: 2 Chronicles 7:14. It reads, "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land."
For more information about Wednesday, see syatp.com.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
