See You at the Pole: What would happen if?

See You at the Pole has since found its way throughout more than 64 nations. Its growth has been "God-sized." Images shared on social media highlight the event each year. What a sight! Few things are more beautiful than young people praying.

I have participated in See You at the Pole myself when I was still in New York, and every year, I see photos of students boldly calling on the Lord to impact their schools, their teachers, their world. With all the pressures on young people today to conform to a culture that dishonors God, I'm always stirred by those who take a stand, who know the answer to what they need -- to what we need -- and aren't ashamed.

While adults do often join in, the gathering is intended to be a "student-initiated, student-organized and student-led event." Some adults gather at flagpoles separate from school sites and simultaneously pray. However, SYATP is about students stepping up and leading, activating what has been poured into them. They spread their wings and soar in their faith. It makes my heart glad, so I can only imagine how much it pleases their Father. As Jesus said, "Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 19:14)

Many churches and families have been encouraging and reminding their youth to gather tomorrow, to invite their friends, to unify and ask God for direction, protection and guidance. If you haven't spread the word to your children or youth groups or neighbors, there's still time. Reach out and encourage them to be a part of something tomorrow that makes a difference. In just a few minutes before school on a Wednesday morning, as students gather around a flagpole, join hands and pray humble prayers, powerful things can happen. A fire can be ignited so that a world is inspired, a nation transformed, a community healed, a family touched and a soul saved.

Adults will continue to argue about politicians, policies, preferences and a plethora of other things -- much of it unimportant. Wouldn't it be something if we could take a page out of the handbook these students are following: humble our hearts and pray for one another? That just happens to be this year's See You at the Pole theme verse: 2 Chronicles 7:14. It reads, "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land."

For more information about Wednesday, see syatp.com.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.