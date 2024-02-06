Secure the border

From day one of Joe Biden's presidency, Republicans have fought tooth and nail to advance the policies we need to secure our southern border. Yet at every step of the way, Biden and Washington Democrats have blocked our commonsense efforts to make our border secure again like it was under President Donald Trump. And the consequences of the Left's actions -- or lack thereof -- are absolutely alarming.

Under Biden, there have been OVER 5.8 million illegal crossings of our southern border. To put that into perspective, that's roughly the population of Wisconsin. And in the first 10-months of FY23, 146 people whose names appear on the terrorist watchlist were stopped trying to cross the southern border -- more than all encounters in FY17, FY18, FY19 and FY20 COMBINED. While the lawlessness on our border is a major humanitarian crisis and threat to our national security, it's big business for Mexican cartels, which are making $13 billion a year by smuggling illegal immigrants into the U.S. It's important to point out that the $13 billion doesn't take into account the billions of dollars cartels have made flooding our communities with fentanyl and other deadly illicit drugs.

What's interesting is that even leaders on the Left are sounding the alarm over Biden's handling of the border crisis. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently said the massive influx of illegal immigrants the city has seen "will destroy New York City." So what's driving liberals to suddenly change their tune? Republican governors of states overwhelmed with illegal immigration decided to bring the crisis right to the doorstep of sanctuary cities, where liberal politicians have enacted laws that protect illegal immigrants from being deported and -- in numerous cases -- being held accountable for committing heinous crimes.