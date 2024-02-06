Schools, unveil your plan to protect our kids

What does that look like? For one, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her staff must find their way into every district, where they need to hold every administrator accountable. Ask superintendents and principals, "Is there anything -- even one thing -- you could be doing to ensure the safety of students in your care that you are not doing?" If the answer is yes, the next questions are, "What is it you're not doing?" "Why aren't you doing it?" and "When will you start doing it?"

To administrators who profess they are doing everything possible to keep students safe: "Let's see your plan." The plan must then be evaluated, and if the Department of Education finds holes in it, heads need to roll because if administrators cannot see what needs to be done, they need to be done.

We no longer want excuses. We want everything that can be done to be done. We want a plan. While administrators cannot do what is outside of their power, there are things that are within their power that, no doubt, most schools are not doing. If I can walk into places without any accountability, something is seriously wrong. People are either not paying attention or they don't care, and that means they're in the wrong business. Maybe there was a time when educators' only responsibility was to educate, but that is no longer the case. We cannot educate dead kids, and our kids are dying. The FBI admitted to dropping the ball in the Cruz massacre. He should never have been able to do what he did, and I cannot begin to imagine what the parents are going through, especially knowing now that the agency responsible for following up on Cruz did not. This was an inexcusable, incomprehensible, likely avoidable disaster that "Sorry" doesn't fix. And what about the school's responsibility? Cruz managed to enter the building at the end of the day, so the school obviously had no plan for keeping out people who shouldn't get in.

Schools have to have a plan that is within their power to perform. And the Department of Education has to make itself useful and do what schools are not able to do without assistance. Every single thing that can be done must be done: Lock the doors; search backpacks; install metal detectors; hire armed security; train and arm teachers. Everything is on the table. No one wants to hear, "We don't have the money." The federal government has the money for more asinine things than we can count: studying shrimp on a treadmill; figuring out why chimpanzees throw poop; evaluating the benefits of watching reruns; and, let's not forget, investing in scandal-ridden Planned Parenthood. Let's focus, instead, on protecting our most valuable and most vulnerable -- our children -- and holding people to account who are tasked with doing so, both locally and federally. These measures will not stop every evil person intent on doing harm, but they will increase our odds, and at this point, we'll take everything we can get.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.