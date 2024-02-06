San Francisco has gone down the toilet

Of all of the places I would like to visit, San Francisco is not on that list.

Given the current political and cultural climate in California, there's not a whole lot there that interests me.

But San Francisco takes the cake.

The Golden Gate mecca has a new mayor but an old problem.

Put bluntly, the city is overrun with feces from its growing homeless population. It has become the Poop Paradise of America.

The new mayor sees the problem and wants a change.

But instead of putting the blame on the homeless, she blames the heavily-funded homeless advocacy groups.

The mayor wants the advocates to teach the homeless how to "clean up after themselves".

A preschool teacher in San Francisco said students are being educated about the germs and the dangerous conditions on the streets.

"We see poop, we see pee, we see needles and we see trash", the teacher said.