Sales-tax debate is more than a century old

It's quite likely that the era of not charging state and local sales tax on Internet purchases is about to end.

The nub of the legal arguments, pro and con, has been, up to now, something called a "nexus." A retailer has one if you live in a state where the online retailer has a store.

Now the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that states -- and, maybe, cities and counties -- can require sales tax collection regardless of a retailer's "nexus."

This whole business about taxing online purchases -- a multibillion-dollar deal -- would seem to be a creation of the electronics-connected world we live in.

In fact, the debate about taxing certain purchases has been stewing for well over a century. Really? You mean someone invented the Internet before Al Gore?

Well, sort of.

In 1872, Montgomery Ward, a national mail-order enterprise, issued its first catalog. Most of you of a certain age remember well the bulky catalogs from Montgomery Ward and from Sears, which came along with its version in 1894.

But it was, apparently, the catalog issued by Bloomingdale's by Mail, in 1896, that set off the still festering debate about what can and cannot be taxed. Some sharp-eyed bureaucrat in the Pennsylvania revenue department realized, way back then, that items sold by mail order were not generating state sales tax. The legal back-and-forth started in earnest, spilling over, a century later, to the age of online purchases.

Stop and think a minute.