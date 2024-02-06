SAFE Act and Save Women's Sports pass the Senate

In 1972, the U.S. Congress passed Title IX, legislation that prohibited discrimination in educational programs on the basis of sex. This legislation created tremendous opportunities for women and girls, both in academics and athletics. Aside from the personal growth that comes from sports, separate athletic divisions for females brought scholarships and allowed women to attend colleges they never could have afforded otherwise. I believe allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports threatens many of the gains brought about by Title IX.

Senate Bill 39 states a student athlete may only compete in sports intended for the gender listed on their birth certificate. A biological female would be allowed to compete in male sports if no program for women is available, but transgender females won't be allowed to participate in sports designated for women. Schools that violate the law could lose state funding. The bill, which was co-sponsored by 12 of my Senate colleagues, applies to all schools in Missouri — K-12 and post-secondary, public, charter or private.

The same day the Senate passed SB 39, we also passed the SAFE Act. This bill prohibits the use of puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to treat children diagnosed with gender dysphoria. During committee hearings on this bill, we heard from witnesses who began gender transition as a child, but later regretted their decision. Unfortunately, it was too late for these witnesses. The damage had already been done. Senate Bill 49 sets guardrails around children so that irreversible gender-related procedures will have to wait until the child is old enough to make an informed decision.

I'm glad the Senate was able to pass these two bills. It's now up to the House of Representatives to carry the bills to the governor's desk. My hope is that they'll accept the Senate versions without changes. If they alter either bill in any way, we'll be back on the floor and likely facing another filibuster.