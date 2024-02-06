S/heroes among us

Women's History Month is an opportunity to reflect on the many achievements of women and the gains they have made. Are you looking for women to honor this month? You don't have to look far.

No doubt, some are thinking the same thing they think during Black History Month. Some deem these celebrations pointless or the results of ever-expanding political correctness. Others say we should be celebrating every day. We celebrate the people we know and love every day also, but that doesn't keep us from observing their birthdays once a year also. One doesn't rule out the other; it just complements the other. So though I went through a time of wrestling with similar thoughts, I eventually came back around, and I'm all for acknowledging people worthy of such honor.

Having said that, I do want to draw attention to who we honor. When we contemplate Women's History Month, to whom do we gravitate? Is it Women's National Hall of Fame members, such as Susan B. Anthony or Lucille Ball or Jane Addams? Maybe it's Maya Angelou, Pearl S. Buck, or Hillary Clinton. People have their list, and they have their reasons. But what about those who don't make anyone's list -- the women we step over as we march our way through March's list of women worthy of applause?

Most of us overlook the value of the people who are close and personal in our lives until it's too late. At that time, we think of the times we never spent together and the questions we never asked -- histories and stories we never heard because we didn't have enough interest to ask. Or perhaps we ignored them, then suffered regret after they were dead and buried -- all because our heads were buried in our phones while in their presence. What's Grandma's story of how she survived the Depression? How did Mom fall in love with Dad? How did Mrs. Jones, the neighbor, start that business she works so hard to maintain? Do you even speak to your neighbor? We miss so much right here because our eyes are focused over there -- anywhere but where we are.