Russia's cyber threat should concern world

The most obvious accomplishment of that meddling is the selection of a candidate who was not the electorate's choice. There is, however, a more important issue. If elections can be manipulated by cyberattacks, the confidence of the American electorate in our election results will be destroyed. If our ability to choose our president and our legislature is undermined, the public will lose confidence in our elections and government, and those elections are the backbone of our democracy. If pro-Russian governments control nations, those nations will be subservient to Russia. And Russia has no history of sharing power.

Right now our two most important allies, as well as other nations. agree with all of our intelligence agencies that Russia is currently doing its best to use its cyber capabilities against other nations. These actions are acts of war, and if nothing else it proves that Russia is an enemy of Western democracies. President Trump's refusal to recognize this threat is creating a security nightmare, and he is damaging the public's confidence in our intelligence capabilities. Make no mistake. The guns are silent for now, but we are being attacked.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.