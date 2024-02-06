Run to freedom

The border between North and South Korea is a 155-mile-long and two-and-a-half-mile-wide no man's land known as the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The North Korean side of the DMZ is mined and guarded by armed soldiers with orders to shoot anyone who had moved past them. The South Korean side of the DMZ is guarded by soldiers watching for aggressive movement by the North Korean military. Also, the North border has razor wire and tank traps, and Military.com claims there are a million mines in the DMZ.

The one opening in the DMZ is located at Panmunjom where two buildings sit on the border line. This is where North Korean military representatives meet with South Korean officials to discuss issues over the DMZ. The site is guarded by soldiers from each side and by others monitoring the border.

On Monday, a lower-ranking North Korean soldier left his weapon behind as he bolted toward the border. As he neared the border, other North Korean soldiers opened fire on the fleeing soldier. He was hit once in the elbow and once in the upper arm but he kept going and crossed the border into South Korea.