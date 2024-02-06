Rob Mehner talks about Guatemala mission work, pandemic impact

Rob Mehner is a familiar face to many in the area. He was on staff at LaCroix Church before pursuing a call to international missions with his wife, Kristy. For the last three years, the couple has served in Guatemala through New Life Advance International, a Christian missionary organization.

Rob is the director of training and pastoral care, and Kristy is the coordinator of short-term mission teams.

In March, the Mehners returned to the states on a planned visit after three years in Guatemala. Their flight back to the U.S. was March 10, just days before significant travel restrictions were put in place due to the novel coronavirus.

Rob and Kristy Mehner. Submitted

They were scheduled to be here until June to visit with friends and family and help raise funds to support their mission. Because of current travel restrictions the couple finds themselves in Cape Girardeau but communicating with supporters, friends and family much like they did while living in Central America — through video chat.

In talking with the president of their mission organization and those in Guatemala, Mehner said the Central American country is about four to six weeks behind the U.S. when it comes to the effects of COVID-19 and reopening their economy.

Their mission organization operates a children’s home, Christian school, medical clinic and pharmacy. Because of poverty in the country, the pandemic is causing exponentially worse challenges than those endured by many in the United States. Mehner said in good times Guatemala runs a 60% poverty level with 25% being “extreme poverty.”

Kristy and Rob Mehner pose for a photo with a child in Guatemala.

The only way for people to get around is public transportation, which has been shut down for now. Plus a 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew was put into effect.

“People can’t get anywhere,” he said. “It’s very difficult for things to get transported. And so they’re having real issues.”

A flag system lets neighbors and police know about issues at home. A white flag means food is needed. Red means older people in the home need medication and food. Black represents violence to a woman. Yellow represents violence to a child. Blue means violence to a man.

The Christian school their mission organization operates has 565 students, with more expected next year. Like the United States, they have been forced to use distance learning. Even though poverty is an issue, cellphones and basic data are considered a must.

The children’s home serves about 53 kids, with each missionary (about 15 on location) serving as a “mom” or “dad” to the kids.