OpinionSeptember 28, 2017

Respecting freedom

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."...

Jack Dragoni avatar
Jack Dragoni

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

-- First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

When drafting the Bill of Rights, the First Amendment, and perhaps the most important, to be added to the Constitution clarified the right of a citizen to free speech. The right of the minority is protected from the majority who may not agree with the views of the minority. The peaceful protests of the players and team owners or the NFL fall into this category. This protest began last year when football player Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to protest what he believed were violent acts committed by police against African-Americans. Kaepernick continued his protest alone despite calls for the NFL to take action against him. He was verbally attacked by some in the media and many in the public. When this season began, some other players joined Kaepernick in his kneeling protests, but it was still a minority of players. That changed this past Sunday, when almost all players as well as some team owners and singers, when they completed the national anthem, joined in the protests. Keep in mind that no one has been injured or killed, and no property has been damaged in these protests.

My own position can be summed up in the quote by Evelyn Beatrice Hall and often attributed to Voltaire. That quote is: "I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." I do not like protests which denigrate the flag or the anthem, but I also believe the defense of the Constitution is more important. The oath taken by those in the military and civilian federal employees, including the president, says, "I will protect and defend the Constitution..."

The protests suddenly grew after President Trump said NFL owners should fire players taking part in these protests. Apparently, the members of the NFL understand and respect the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution better than the president.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.

Column
